How to watch Match of the Day online and stream free Premier League highlights

Goal of the Month, Gary Lineker's dad jokes and that theme tune - Match of The Day is a sports TV institution like no other.

Get your round-up of the weekend's Premier League action by following our guide to watching Match of the Day online, no matter where you are in the world.

Match of the Day live stream MOTD time: Saturday nights at 10.20pm (approx) MOTD2 time: Sunday nights at 10.30pm (approx) Live stream or catch-up: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

First airing in 1964, MOTD continues to neatly round up all of the highlights of the day's Premier League action every Saturday night throughout the season, with its sister show Match of the Day 2 providing the same service on a Sunday.

England legend Gary Lineker remains the regular host on Saturdays, punctuating the banter-filled expert analysis from fellow veterans such as Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

On Sundays it's the turn of Mark Chapman to preside over the day's big action and talking points, with analysis coming from a revolving line up of former-pros-turned-pundits that predominantly features Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Danny Murphy and Micah Richards.

MOTD is a godsend for footy fans that don't have access to pay TV live broadcasts from the likes of Sky Sports and BT earlier on in the day, and remains a must watch for any self-respecting footy fan looking to keep up with all of the drama the EPL provides.

We've listed everything you need to know about how to stream Match of the Day in the UK and abroad below.

All the football: see how to get a Premier League live stream where you are

How to watch Match of the Day on the BBC in the UK

Image Match of the Day goes out live on BBC One on Saturday nights, with Match of the Day 2 following on the same channel around the same time the next day. The show also has occasional midweek specials too, when six or more midweek Premier League games have been played. Know you'll miss or be late for an episode or prefer to watch it on a portable device? The BBC makes each episode available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch it after it airs. It's worth noting that each episode is only available to stream until the next episode airs, or for seven days after broadcast - whichever comes first.

How to watch Match of the Day from abroad

If you're currently living in the UK, then streaming Match of the Day is a piece of cake. If you're abroad however, things get a touch more complicated. If you try to access BBC iPlayer outside of the UK, you'll get stopped in your tracks by a geo-block telling you that you're in the wrong country.

Thankfully, this is an easy wall to get around, as you can simply download and use a VPN to watch the show. A VPN is a smart piece of tech that allows you to alter your IP address to appear elsewhere in the world, in this case - the UK.

Then you can easily sit back and nod your head in agreement with Alan Shearer's deadpan dissections of the day's action.

Image ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the big VPN services through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It works with just about every major streaming device including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and its also super secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN to watch MOTD is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the BBC iPlayer streaming site or app