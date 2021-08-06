How to watch Marathon at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Athletics is the largest sport at the Olympics, with the discipline divided into road, track, and field events. While outrunning your opponents seems like a simple concept, a long-distance marathon runner needs to pace themselves adequately to reach the gold at the end of the race. See how the action unfolds at Tokyo 2020 with the help of our guide, which explains how to watch an Olympics marathon live stream wherever you are.

The 2020 Games will mark the 29th appearance of the marathon event, and—as with all Olympic marathons—the competition will consist of just a single race, divided by gender. The standard marathon distance of approximately 42.2km (or 26.2 miles) will be covered by both men and women over a course that starts with two laps around the picturesque Odori Park.

The route will then move on through the streets of Sapporo, passing Nakajima Park and Hokkaido University before crossing the Toyohira River twice and finishing back at Odori Park.

With the world record for the men’s marathon currently sitting at just over two hours, will it be beaten in Tokyo? Watch the marathon at Olympics 2020 to find out—below, we explain how to live stream Olympics marathon events, plus the key dates and times to view these races.

Related: how to watch an Olympics track and field live stream

Women's marathon final: Friday, August 6 from 6pm ET / 11pm BST / Saturday, August 7 from 7am JST

Friday, August 6 from 6pm ET / 11pm BST / Saturday, August 7 from 7am JST Men's marathon final: Saturday, August 7 from 6pm ET / 11pm BST / Sunday, August 8 from 7am JST

Free Olympics marathon live stream

Catch a marathon Olympic live stream where you are with many native broadcasters offering free coverage across the Olympics schedule. In the UK, BBC and BBC iPlayer will be broadcasting live coverage of key events, while Channel 7 in Australia, and its online counterpart, 7Plus, lead the charge with the most comprehensive live stream across all events.

Other countries with free Olympic live streams include RTE in Ireland, TF1 in France, and ARD and ZDF in Germany.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

TechRadar has done the legwork so you don't have to and ExpressVPN comes out on top as our go-to recommendation. When it comes down to overall speed, usability, and a selection of great security features, it ticks all the boxes. Compatible on a range of devices, it's perfect for streaming, able to download and use on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also install it on Android and iOS devices. The best part? ExpressVPN has a great track record of unlocking even the most resistant streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE, and, rest assured, if you change your mind within the first 30 days, you can get your money back, no problem. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

FREE Olympics marathon live stream in the UK

The BBC will be providing extensive free coverage throughout the 2020 Olympics, so UK residents are spoilt for choice, with BBC One, BBC Two, and iPlayer offering live streams. However, for once, BBC is not the be-all-and-end-all. Discovery+ has the majority of the rights to stream this years Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with Eurosport also an option for an Olympic live stream. You'll need the Entertainment & Sport pass for £6.99 per month or £29.99 per year. Try before you buy with the 3-day free trial, and watch from your phone, laptop, or Smart TV. Eurosport is also £6.99 per month, or £29.99 a year. If you’re abroad for the Olympics, access your favorite home streaming services by downloading and installing a VPN. That way, you won’t miss any events.

How to watch Olympics marathon in the US with and without cable

Those in the US with a cable subscription can access full Olympic coverage via NBC, either online or on TV. But don’t worry if this isn’t included in your cable setup; you can also head to streaming services like Peacock, Sling TV and Fubo TV. While Peacock offers a free service with plenty of on-demand TV shows and movies, you’ll need to upgrade to a Premium account ($4.99/month) or an ad-free Premium Plus account ($9.99/month) to live stream the 2020 Olympics - and even this coverage is limited. Alternatively, Sling TV’s streaming service will also be broadcasting the 2020 Olympics with all NBC and NBCSN's coverage available via the platform. Subscribe to the Sling Blue package (usually $35 a month) which includes NBCSN, and you can currently get your first month for just $10. You can use Google Chrome Browser, Samsung TV, iOS, Android, and other devices to access these platforms.

How to watch Olympics marathon in Canada

Those living in Canada benefit from a choice of channels airing the Olympics, as coverage is split across CBC, TSN, Sportsnet, and TLN. If you don’t have cable, you still have options. CBC, TSN, and Sportsnet also provide standalone streaming services. CBC is great value, offering a free first month and then a low monthly subscription cost of just CA$4.99. That said, you can get a ton of free Olympic coverage on CBC, too, via its website and app. Alternatively, TSN is more expensive at CA$4.99 per day or CA$19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now will also set you back CAD 19.99 a month.

How to live stream marathon at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Marathon fans in Australia can benefit from Channel 7’s free coverage of the 2020 Olympics or use its online streaming service, 7plus, which offers extensive, 24/7 coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This is available on the majority of web-enabled devices, but you can check out the website for further information. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic marathon in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, with Olympic coverage airing 24/7 on TVNZ 1 and online. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.