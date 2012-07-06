The Dark Knight Rises director talks up IMAX love

The Dark Knight Rises director Christopher Nolan has insisted that his decision to shoot a big chunk of his movie on IMAX cameras was more about enhancing his storytelling than the technical improvements.

Warner Bros. has published detailed production notes in PDF form on the film's official website, and anyone who has followed the stellar career of Nolan will not be surprised at his love of the IMAX experience.

"We got great results with the IMAX cameras on the last film," said Nolan.

"I appreciate what it offers from the technical side, but I'm most interested in what it can give me as a storytelling tool.

"How can it help me pull the audience deeper into this world? IMAX provides the broadest possible canvas, creating the most immersive experience."

Better on IMAX?

Nolan is now keen that people see the fruit of his labour by spending a bit more to watch the film on an IMAX screen.

"Having shot almost half the picture with large-format IMAX film cameras, it is very important to me that we show 'The Dark Knight Rises' in the IMAX film format wherever possible," he added.

"Audiences everywhere should be assured that every presentation of the film will be of the highest standard—having benefited from the clarity and depth IMAX cameras offer."

The Dark Knight Rises arrives this month in both normal cinemas and, you guessed it, IMAX ones as well.