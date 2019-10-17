Half of all iPhones are already using iOS 13 while most other flagships are still waiting on Android 10

Apple's new iOS 13, which launched alongside the iPhone 11, hasn't even been available for a month, yet the tech giant has confirmed that 50% of iPhones have updated to the new operating system already, showing strong adoption by users.

The data is all the more striking considering how Apple has broken down the adoption rates. While half of virtually all iPhones in the wild have upgraded to the new operating system, considering only iPhones released in the last four years raises that rate to 55% (38% of those remain on iOS 12). So, however it's measured, the adoption is large.

Some older devices aren't eligible to update to iOS 13, so Apple's ability to still drive 50% adoption for all iPhones is a feat.

The new iPadOS is faring a little worse, with only 33% adoption from all iPads. Of iPads released in the last four years, 41% have updated to iPadOS. Part of what may be slowing the updates there is that iPad's aren't on the same upgrade cycle for customers, so there are likely a greater percentage of old devices floating around that can't update to iPadOS.

Ease of adoption

Apple's iOS 13 adoption rates are certainly helped by the company's strict control of iOS device architecture and release. Compare that to Android: Google can release an update like Android 10, but users can't upgrade until the new OS is customized by device manufacturers and then processed through mobile carriers, causing months - if not the better part of a year - for the new Android version to land on phones.

Plenty of users are updating despite new iOS 13 problems cropping up. In this case, the new features may outweigh the risk of issues. iOS 13 has introduced a dark mode that can benefit users with iPhone X or iPhone XS models with OLED displays, and iOS 13 introduces Apple Arcade. And, of course, all new iPhone 11 models came with iOS 13 baked in.

Now, what remains to be seen is how quickly Apple will move the iOS 13.2 beta that brings Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 cameras into a public release.

Via: 9to5Mac