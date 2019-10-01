Google Pixel 4 render shows the phone in full

The Google Pixel 4 has been extensively leaked by this point and the rumors aren’t slowing down, as we’ve now seen a high-quality render showing the likely design from both front and back.

The image has been shared by @evleaks, who is one of the most reputable leakers around, so there’s a high chance it’s accurate. The render shows a full bezel above the screen, a smaller but still very noticeable bezel below the display and curved corners, all of which we’ve seen before.

The design of the back meanwhile has already been revealed by Google itself, but this provides another look, showing off the square camera block and small Google logo on what’s otherwise a very plain rear – there’s none of the two-tone coloring and finish found on the likes of the Google Pixel 3.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The wallpaper on the screen reads ‘P4’, as if it wasn’t already clear what we’re looking at, and the date says October 15 – which is when we already know Google plans to unveil the phone, likely alongside the Google Pixel 4 XL.

So there’s nothing much new here, but as this leak matches the numerous leaks we’ve seen previously (not to mention the things that Google has already confirmed) we’re ever more confident that this is the true Pixel 4 design.

We’ll know for sure soon and TechRadar will be reporting live from the announcement, as well as bringing you all the credible news and rumors in the meantime.