Google Clock can now wake you with tunes streamed from YouTube Music or Pandora

The Google Clock app for Android has just received an update that'll be music to sleepy ears: you can now choose to be woken by your favorite tunes streamed from YouTube Music and Pandora.

It's been possible to set songs from Spotify as your morning alarm since July last year, but if you used a different music streaming service, you were left with just the tunes downloaded to your phone. Now, Google Clock 6.1.0 is rolling out to Android handsets, with YouTube Music as a new option.

Before you can stream music as an alarm, you'll need to have the corresponding app installed. It will then appear as an option when you tap the 'Alarm sound' option.

Get up and get down

It's worth noting that you'll only be able to stream music from YouTube as an alarm if you have a premium YouTube Music subscription, which currently costs $9.99/£9.99/AU$11.99 per month.

If you haven't received the update before you're ready to go to sleep tonight, you can download it from APKMirror to get it early. Find out how to download and install an APK file.

Via Android Police