Google Assistant can now order you Domino’s

Last year, Domino’s Australia introduced the ability to place an online order for its pizza and other fast food offerings via Amazon Alexa, and now the chain has announced that you’ll be able to do the same with Google Assistant.

“Domino’s is proud to be the only quick service restaurant in Australia to use voice technology, like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, for online ordering,” the company extols in its announcement.

How it works

Customers can now use any of the billion devices that Google Assistant is available on, such as the search giant’s array of smart home speakers, to quickly reorder their last saved order or favourite order.

For this functionality to work, users will need to have an account with Domino’s, specify their preferred payment method, and save their chosen order. Then it’s simply a matter of telling Google Assistant to “ask Domino’s for my last saved order”.

The service is intended to help out people who are busy entertaining guests or watching a movie (too busy, presumably, to use the app), and as part of this convenience, customers will also be able to get a ‘status update’ via Google Assistant as well.