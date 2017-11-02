Get carried Huawei with a free 360 VR camera when you pre-order the Mate 10 from Vodafone

As of today, Australians can pre-order the highly-anticipated Huawei Mate 10 from Vodafone stores across the country.

Available on Vodafone’s range of no lock-in Red Plans, customers who pre-order the device before its release on November 14, 2017 will also receive a bonus Huawei 360 Panoramic VR Camera at no extra cost (subject to stock availability). Though not sold separately at present, the camera has been valued at $179.

We got a chance to spend some time using Huawei's VR camera at a recent Mate 10 hands-on event and had a lot of fun with it. You'll have to hold your device upside down to use it properly, though we didn't find that to be too distracting.

Hands on with Huawei's 360 Panoramic VR Camera

To use the VR camera, simply connect it to the Mate 10's USB Type-C port and Huawei's VR software will immediately kick into gear. The camera will also work on Huawei's other current handset range, including the Mate 10 Pro and the mid-range Nova 2i.

The dual 13MP lens setup on the 360 camera itself is capable of taking 360-degree still photos and recording video at FHD, and also supports Panorama, GIF, Fisheye, Planet and VR modes.

For more information on the Red Plans on offer, head over to the Vodafone website.