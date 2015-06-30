What is fun? 5 virtual and augmented reality devices tested

Meta describes its AR headset as "the most advanced augmented reality interface" available, which may well be true – it's not like there's many of them around. More importantly, the company claims that its device can turn you into a "real-life Tony Stark", which is about as accurate as saying that sticking a papier-mâché balloon to your chest equips you with a convincing Ion Cannon.

Though it's a bit bulky and not particularly comfortable, to be fair to the Meta 1 Developer Kit (which is a work in progress), it could have huge potential once developers get to grips with it. After adjusting two lenses behind the visor to focus properly, a 2D, square-shaped interface was beamed in front of me into the air.

The first demo saw asteroids shot into the void. I could destroy them by holding my hand out and pointing at them, which was made slightly awkward by lag and and a narrow field of view – the square interface felt pretty small set against the huge venue wall in the background.

In another demo, I grabbed a satellite out of the sky, turned my head and placed it on the floor between my feet, effectively turning the real world into a massive desktop. A third demo let me reach out and grab a car engine to see its different parts which, while novel, was lightyears away from being mind-blowing.

According to Steven Feiner, Lead Advisor on Meta, developers have also created a finger-guided maze game to help give people physical therapy on their shoulders, while another sends Meta wearers out into the streets to find digital objects as they were going on in a sort of VR treasure hunt, which sounds about a billion times more fun than than tickling 2D asteroids at the end of my nose.