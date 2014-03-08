Watch Dogs back on track, Gabe talks Source 2, MGS5 takes lessons from Breaking Bad

Hey guys, remember this? HAHAHAHAHA yeah good one.

Ok, no one was happy about the right-at-the-last-moment delay, but Watch Dogs is finally back out of hiding with a spangly new trailer and a confirmed release date of May 27.

Ubisoft explained a few more of the details behind the delay on its blog, while the game's creative director, Jonathan Morin, confirmed that the game will have an 8-player free roaming multiplayer.

That all sounds well and good, but there's also been some community backlash at the footage which, on a graphical level, is undeniably less impressive than that shown off at E3.

It's likely that Ubi has had to strip the game back a little since then, which is a shame, but it's hardly going to cause a mass exodus. Our expectations are still high but we can only wait until May to find out.

Fancy sauce

In a Reddit AMA this week, Valve's Gabe Newell touched on topics from Bitcoin to Mario 64. But perhaps most interestingly of all, he commented on the progress of the Source 2 Engine - something that Valve announced back in 2012 and has kept mum on ever since.

One user asked what changes we can expect to see in the updated engine. "The biggest improvements will be in increasing productivity of content creation," replied Newell.

"That focus is driven by the importance we see UGC having going forward. A professional developer at Valve will put up with a lot of pain that won't work if users themselves have to create content."

He also said that Valve was "getting Source 2 working well with VR", which is unsurprising given Valve's pledge of support for virtual reality and how closely it's been working with Oculus Rift.

We reckon we'll see Valve launch Source 2 with Half-Life 3 later this year. You can come back and throw abusive comments at us if we're wrong. We can take it.

I am the danger

We're told that Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes has a pretty shocking ending. "It's gross, it's violent, it's painful, it's heartbreaking," said IGN.

The game is out this month and needless to say we're pretty damn excited to play it - even if it is just a glorified trailer for Phantom Pain. As for the themes within, Metal Gear father Hideo Kojima said that it was important to cross the line.

"I didn't want to stay away from these things that could be considered sensitive. If we don't go that far, games will never be considered as a culture," he said.

"In Breaking Bad, I also see that these guys are trying to go to the limit, trying to take it as far as they can to try to get their message across. For us as well. In fames we have to go to the limit."

The Big Boss added: "We look around and we don't see too many games like this. That is unfortunate." [CVG]

Wonder what Kojima thinks of South Park: The Stick of Truth's censorship. Anyway, here are some other going-ons from around the Future network. Enjoy!

