Valve: We're not spying on your porn habits

A user on Reddit recently posted a claim that Valve's anti-cheating service was rummaging through users' browser history and sending its findings back to Valve.

But the company's co-founder Gabe Newell has now come out to deny the accusations in the way he knows best – also via Reddit.

"Do we send your browsing history to Valve? No," said Newell. "Do we care what porn sites you visit? Oh, dear god, no. My brain just melted.

"Is Valve using its market success to go evil? I don't think so, but you have to make the call if we are trustworthy. We try really hard to earn and keep your trust."

Trust in Gabe

The original report claimed that the Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) software was preventing cheats in Steam games by taking data from users' computers that was beyond the call of duty.

Newell explained that this was not the case and that only "non-web" entries are sent back for Valve's verification.

He also added that it was in the interest of cheat developers to spread these sorts of rumours that erode trust in a system such as Valve's.

It's actually a surprising move for Valve to address its anti-cheat system at all, but Newell said that this time was an "exception" to the rule.