The evolution of PC graphics will blow your mind

Though Hovertank 3D wasn't the first 3D game, being preceded by Microsoft Flight Simulator and the wire frames of Elite amongst others, it's significant because of the games it led into; Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and Quake. After all, this was id Software's first pseudo-3D game engine, combining flat coloured walls that were projected by John Carmack's revolutionary 3D engine, and hand-drawn sprites. Raycasting meant that the game only drew the elements the player could see, saving on processing power tremendously.

The game is simplistic, to say the least. Players take the part of mercenary Brick Sledge, rescuing humans from cities threatened by nuclear attack. Presumably because those cities are full of mutants, monsters and enemy hovertanks hunting down the human populace. You've got to grab any remaining humans before the enemies do, and get to a teleporter exit.

The more-important game that followed on from it was the similar, but much more successful Wolfenstein 3D, released in 1992, which introduced textures to the engine.