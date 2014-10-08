Got three hours to kill? Watch every Game Boy game start screen

Nah, it didn't take that long to screenshot this one specific game

Sure, you could do whatever you were supposed to do today.

Or you could spend three hours watching Press Start: Game Boy, a consecutive reel of the start screens for more or less every original Game Boy game. See below.

It's pretty mesmerizing. The creator, one NicksplosionFX, admits that some might be missing, but with over 700 included we'd call this more or less comprehensive.

When you're done you can move on to the Original NES and Super Nintendo versions, just in case there's something you're really trying to procrastinate.

