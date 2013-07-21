Agents of Shield: Nvidia says console is good to go, will ship July 31

Nvidia has confirmed that its long-awaited Shield handheld games console will be shipped to pre-order customers on July 31.

An unspecified mechanical issue related to a third-party component caused the company to miss its planned June 27 release date and push shipments back until July.

Now, in an email to pre-order customers on Sunday, the company thanked buyers for their patience and reaffirmed its commitment to the 'most vigorous mechanical testing' procedures in the industry.

"We want to thank you for your patience and for sticking with us through the shipment delay of your SHIELD. We have great news to share with you - your SHIELD will ship on July 31st," the company wrote.

"Our goal has always been to ship the perfect product, so we made sure we submitted SHIELD to the most rigorous mechanical testing and quality assurance standards in the industry. We built SHIELD because we love playing games, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we do."

Unique form factor

The Shield console piqued our interest when it arrived at CES 2013 in January thanks to its unique form factor and high-end Tegra 4-powered innards.

The device, which looks like a slim 5-inch smartphone screen attached to an Xbox controller brings access to Android games and offers the ability for PC games to be streamed via Steam.

The company cut the launch price to $299 (£195, AU$235) from $349 (£228, AU$380) last month in the hope of encouraging more gamers to jump on board.

Via Android Central