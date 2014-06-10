GTA V is headed to PS4, Xbox One and PC this fall

Get it in a few months

Sony may have broke the news during its E3 presser that GTA 5 is headed to the PS4, but it's not the only hardware in for the Los Santos action this fall.

Rockstar took to the YouTube to reveal the highly anticipated game is going next-gen on the newest PlayStation, Xbox One and PC in the fall. Pre-orders are available now.

The expansive world and gritty characters have already been available on older systems, but in a few months' time the most up-to-date systems will be … up-to-date.

No word on cost, exact release date or regions yet, but we'll keep an ear out.

Special for next-genners

Sony noted that Xbox 360 and PS3 users can transfer a new game onto the PS4.

Rockstar elaborated in a blog post on its site that any current GTA V players will be able to carry over their characters and progression onto the PS4 as well as the Xbox One or PC.

On PC, users will have access to a video editor to help with advanced movie-making.

Microsoft made no mention of GTA V hitting the Xbox One during its E3 press conference earlier in the day, raising questions why it left the news on the shelf.