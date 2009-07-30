Full 'set-list' for Guitar Hero 5 unveiled

Activision has finally let out the full 'set-list' for the forthcoming Guitar Hero 5, including such timeless classics as Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire", Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" and Nirvana's seminal "Smells Like Teen Spirit."

Also joining the fun for the first time are Arctic Monkeys (still cool) and Dire Straits (apparently cool again, when listened to via a special limited edition irony-filter).

Let's cut to the chase. What you need to know is that the latest salvo in the ongoing rhythm action game war between EA and Activision, Guitar Hero 5 features any instrument multiplayer, is out on 1 September and that these are the latest 15 tunes featured in the game to be announced.

· 3 Doors Down - "Kryptonite"

· Arctic Monkeys - "Brianstorm"

· Blink-182 - "The Rock Show"

· Dire Straits - "Sultans Of Swing"

· Jimmy Eat World - "Bleed American"

· Johnny Cash - "Ring Of Fire"

· Megadeth - "Sweating Bullets"

· Mötley Crüe - "Looks That Kill"

· Muse - "Plug In Baby"

· Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

· Queen & David Bowie - "Under Pressure"

· Stevie Wonder - "Superstition"

· The Killers - "All The Pretty Faces"

· The Raconteurs - "Steady As She Goes"

· TV On The Radio - "Wolf Like Me"

Activision is keen to stress that gamers can "personalise and customise how they experience music by being able to play with any controller combination - multiple vocalists, guitarists, bassists and drummers, in any game mode."

The other 70 previously announced tracks on Guitar Hero 5 include:

· A Perfect Circle - "Judith"

· AFI - "Medicate"

· Attack! Attack! UK - "You And Me"

· Band Of Horses - "Cigarettes, Wedding Bands"

· Beastie Boys - "Gratitude"

· Beck - "Gamma Ray"

· Billy Idol - "Dancing With Myself"

· Billy Squier - "Lonely Is The Night"

· Blur - "Song 2"

· Bob Dylan - "All Along The Watchtower"

· Bon Jovi - "You Give Love A Bad Name"

· Brand New - "Sowing Season (Yeah)"

· The Bronx - "Six Days A Week"

· Bush - "Comedown"

· Children Of Bodom - "Done With Everything, Die For Nothing"

· Coldplay - "In My Place"

· Darker My Love - "Blue Day"

· Darkest Hour - "Demon(s)"

· David Bowie - "Fame"

· Deep Purple - "Woman From Tokyo ('99 Remix)"

· The Derek Trucks Band - "Younk Funk"

· The Duke Spirit - "Send A Little Love Token"

· Duran Duran - "Hungry Like The Wolf"

· Eagles Of Death Metal - "Wannabe In L.A."

· Elliott Smith - "L.A."

· Elton John - "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)"

· Face To Face - "Disconnected"

· Garbage - "Only Happy When It Rains"

· Gorillaz - "Feel Good Inc."

· Gov't Mule - "Streamline Woman"

· Grand Funk Railroad - "We're An American Band"

· Iggy Pop - "Lust For Life (Live)"

· Iron Maiden - "2 Minutes To Midnight"

· Jeff Beck - "Scatterbrain (Live)"

· John Mellencamp - "Hurts So Good"

· Kaiser Chiefs - "Never Miss A Beat"

· King Crimson - "21st Century Schizoid Man"

· Kings Of Leon - "Sex On Fire"

· Kiss - "Shout It Out Loud"

· Love and Rockets - "Mirror People"

· My Morning Jacket - "One Big Holiday"

· Nirvana - "Lithium (Live)"

· No Doubt - "Ex-Girlfriend"

· Peter Frampton - "Do You Feel Like We Do? (Live)"

· The Police - "So Lonely"

· Public Enemy Featuring Zakk Wylde - "Bring the Noise 20XX"

· Queens Of The Stone Age - "Make It Wit Chu"

· Rammstein – "Du Hast"

· The Rolling Stones - "Sympathy For The Devil"

· Rose Hill Drive - "Sneak Out"

· Rush - "The Spirit Of Radio (Live)"

· Santana - "No One To Depend On (Live)"

· Scars On Broadway - "They Say"

· Screaming Trees - "Nearly Lost You"

· Smashing Pumpkins - "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

· Sonic Youth - "Incinerate"

· Spacehog - "In The Meantime"

· Sublime - "What I Got"

· Sunny Day Real Estate - "Seven"

· T. Rex - "20th Century Boy"

· The Sword - "Maiden, Mother & Crone"

· Thin Lizzy - "Jailbreak"

· Thrice - "Deadbolt"

· Tom Petty - "Runnin' Down A Dream"

· Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - "American Girl"

· Vampire Weekend - "A-Punk"

· Weezer - "Why Bother?"

· The White Stripes - "Blue Orchid"

· Wild Cherry - "Play That Funky Music"

· Wolfmother - "Back Round"