10 games we can't wait to play on the new Xbox

With all the excitement surrounding the May 21 reveal of the new Xbox, it occurred to us that we've been neglecting the most important thing of all - the games.

A few are as good as confirmed for the new console - Call of Duty: Ghosts, Watch Dogs,

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.

But there are plenty of others that we'd bet a limb on seeing (but please don't hold us to that).

And so, we've listed the top 10 titles we expect to see on Xbox in the near future, taking into consideration all the leaks and rumours we've heard so far. We reckon there's a good chance we'll be getting our teeth into these soon.

1. Project Gotham Racing 5

This is one we're likely to see as a launch title if rumours so far are to be believed. And if so, the next Project Gotham Racing title from Microsoft will be going up against the PS4's Driveclub, showcased during the big ol' PlayStation 4 reveal back in February.

PGR studio Bizarre Creations was shut down and replaced by Lucid Games, so it's likely that it will be this team (mostly ex-Bizarre developers anyway) taking the helm.

And why do we think a launch announcement is likely? Might have something to do with that Facebook post made on May 1, which read: "So yeah, Mid-May will be interesting for the studio. We have some exciting updated coming. Stay tuned!" No points for putting two and two together.

2. Destiny

Destiny has been confirmed for the XBox 360, PlayStation 3 and "future console platforms" which currently includes the PS4. Though it's not an all-out confirmation of an Xbox 720 release, it's a pretty strong hint that it's headed that way.

For those who don't know yet, Destiny is the latest project from former Halo studio Bungie - another promise that the game will be appearing on the new Xbox console.

Destiny is an open-world role-playing shooter that lets other players join you on your various quests. Some footage has already been shown off and so far it's looking pretty damn epic if you ask us.

3. Doom 4

Doom fans will be well aware that Bethesda had a go at making a fourth episode before deciding to trash it and start afresh.

The game is said to still be a way off completion, and while it was originally pegged for current consoles, we can probably expect it to make the jump to the next gen.

Doom 3 reared its head on the Xbox 360 so a 720 instalment seems more than likely when the game finally surfaces from the depths of development hell.

4. Halo 5

Just before the release of Halo 4 it was confirmed that the title would be the first part of a brand new series of Halo games titled the Reclaimer trilogy. And as the franchise is still lucrative property, Halo 5 for the new Xbox is pretty much the safest bet on this list you could make.

Halo 5 on Xbox 720? You betcha

As for what we're hoping 343 Industries will deliver? Well, remember that real next-gen feeling that the original game had? While the follow-up titles have been solid, they've lacked that same fresh, exciting gloss.

We need a shooter that pushes the potential of the new Xbox from the start. We want something that, once again, truly feels like "combat evolved".

5. A new Sonic title

The Sonic games have been somewhat hit and miss over the last few years, but the franchise is still going strong and we've had several hints that we can expect the blue hedgehog to be tearing his way onto the new Xbox.

As for what the game might entail, Sega hasn't elaborated too much, but has said that it doesn't want Sonic to become "photo-real". However, there will be plenty of other benefits from harnessing the power of the new consoles.

"By having higher end hardware...we'll be able to do, for example, the real-time lighting calculations," Sega told Eurogamer last year. "That will give more presence to Sonic. We're not after realism. We're after making it more convincing."