Rockstar teases with more GTA 5 screenshots



While Rockstar continues to plug away at creating the biggest open-world game environment in its history, it has pushed a 10 new images of Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) up to its blog.

The new pics are a mixed bag, some show off the variety of landscapes that will be playable, some focus on vehicles and a few give us a glimpse of the characters that will be mixed up the various misdeeds Rockstar has in store for players.

Life is much better, down where it's wetter, take it from me!

Perhaps most interesting is the scuba diver shot, further suggesting that some of the gameplay will take place underwater. We had heard that the ocean would be explorable in the game, but it will be fascinating to see how much the ocean plays into the game's narrative.

Say hello to my 'little' friend

And, of course, there is a dude with an enormous gun. Like a seriously, huge gun.

Rockstar is expected to have GTA V in stores by the end of the year. Fingers crossed they can make this deadline. Head over to the developer's blog for even more screenshots.

