Microsoft's '1 vs 100' for Xbox arriving July 10

UK Xbox 360 owners users will be given the chance to play interactive quiz show / game 1 vs 100 from July 10 – with the chance to win Microsoft points and real life prizes from the innovative game show experience.

Microsoft, who as TechRadar revealed, is funding the real-life prizes for the opening series of the show, are keen to make the Xbox 360 an interactive part of our television experience, and the peculiarly addictive quiz show format could potentially be a huge hit.

Players are chosen to be 'The One' one of the 100 (The Mob) or a participant in 'The Crowd', and, with a real life host during weekly live shows, can try for more traditional prizes like cars and televisions.

The One

Produced by Endemol, the interactive quiz is hoping to lure big audiences who are keen to win games and points even if they are not picked out as 'The One' who can play for major swag.

"Xbox is delighted to team up with Endemol to bring the hit TV game show 1 vs 100 to the Xbox LIVE platform and deliver the first truly interactive game show experience, said Xbox's Stephen McGill.

"We believe consumers will really enjoy being able to take part in a real live game show, where they can have fun challenging friends, family and other Live members, whilst having the chance to win some really great prizes."