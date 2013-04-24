It's coming! New Xbox event set for May 21

Microsoft is hosting an event May 21 that all but guarantees to show off the Xbox 720, as gleaned by an event invite sent out by the company today.

"A new generation revealed," the invitation, glittered with "Xbox," reads.

Don Mattrick, president of interactive entertainment business, and the Xbox team are hosting the "special unveiling," set to take place in Redmond, Wash. While there's no known name for the new console yet, most have tagged it as the Xbox 720 or Durango.

May 21 marks the beginning of a new generation of games, TV and entertainment, a Microsoft representative said in an email to TechRadar. The event will give a taste of the future while also letting Microsoft share its vision for the gaming console, the rep added.

Previous reports initially pegged May 21 as the date of the Xbox's reveal, and it looks like those were spot on.

'New generation,' yes, we get it Microsoft!

You're all invited

Interested parties can tune into the event via Xbox.com, Xbox Live and Spike TV, so if you're free at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT/6 p.m. BST, pop some popcorn and pull up a chair on May 21.

The date comes conspicuously before E3, an event where there was some speculation the new Xbox would meet the public, but the conference won't go without some Softie love.

According to the Microsoft representative and in a post on Major Nelson, the company will continue the conversation at E3 and plans to showcase its "full line-up of blockbuster games" then and there.

Hear that, PS4? There's a new console that's could come a' knockin'.

TechRadar will continue to bring you all the latest, so tune back in for more x-citing fun.