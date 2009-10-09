All of Epic Games' titles to support Natal tech

Epic Games – the house of Gears of War and Unreal Tournament – are set to support Microsoft's forthcoming Project Natal gaming tech in a big way.

That's according to Epic boss Mark Rein, who has said that he intends that ALL of his studio's future games will support Microsoft's body-as-controller technology that wowed the crowds at E3, GamesCom and TGS this year.

That is quite a bold commitment for a major gaming developer to make to what is, as yet, an unproven technology due for a commercial release to gamers later in 2010.

Epic Games' VP Mark Rein told OXM, "we always want to have something that exploits the unique capabilities of a platform.

"We're just sitting down with [Natal] in the next two weeks, I think, to bring our studio guys in to have a look," Rein added.

Gears of War 3

"I have no idea what we're going to do from a game standpoint, but from an engine standpoint, it's definitely cool stuff and we will support it. I think any future Xbox games we make will have some Natal support," he added. "We always want to have something that exploits the unique capabilities of a platform."

"I think everyone will do something that exploits Natal once it's out there and everyone has it," Said Rein. "So will people be able to benefit from it? Yes. And then if they want to make that 'oh my god' really cool Natal experience, well, we've got the engine for that. I'm pretty psyched about it."

Roll on Gears of War 3!

Via OXM.