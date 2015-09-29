7 games that won't kill your integrated graphics laptop

Laptop: HP Spectre x360 ( CPU: Intel Core i5-5200U, Graphics: Intel HD5500)

HP Spectre x360 ( Intel Core i5-5200U, Intel HD5500) (1080p) Low: 14fps

(720p) Low: 19-24fps

Just like Crysis 2, Battlefield 3 doesn't seem like it was made with lower-end computers in mind. At the lowest setting the Intel HD5500 GPU struggles pretty badly at 1080p, meaning the game lacks the smoothness it needs to feel right. This is a shooter, after all.

You just wouldn't want to play it like this. The only way we got it to a playable level was by dropping the resolution to 720p. This also results in the display only taking up about half the screen vertically and horizontally (there's probably a way to stretch it out). The only solution we've found so far to get it to fill the whole space is to change the laptop's resolution on the desktop. Not great.

Given Battlefield 3 doesn't really look all that amazing at its 'low' setting we're a bit disappointed by the ropey performance here. But then this was an AAA game, and 2011 was just a few years ago.

How playable is it? With a bit of patience Battlefield 3 is worth playing, but only at 720p.