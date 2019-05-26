French Open live stream: how to watch 2019 Roland-Garros tennis online from anywhere

Rafael Nadal might be crowned king of the clay courts but it's time once again for the other knights of the tennis world to take a swipe at his title at Roland-Garros. You can enjoy every swipe, swing and smash using a 2019 French Open live stream from anywhere you are, using this very guide.

French Open 2019 - where and when The French Open takes place at Roland-Garros in, you guessed it, Paris, France. It's running from Sunday, May 26 until the Men's Final on Sunday, June 9. Coverage will start at 11am CEST everyday, that's 10am BST, 2am PT, 5am ET and 7pm AEST.

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal is known for his dominance on clay courts. That's probably why he has managed to secure the record for most French Open titles claimed, ever. If he wins the 2019 French Open that will be a mind-blowing twelfth title.

But there could be a rusty spanner in the works for Nadal, namely veteran champion Roger Federer who is returning to the French Open for the first time since 2015. A slightly more sprightly Novak Djokovic is also aiming for victory and shouldn't be taken lightly having won here himself three years ago.

On the women's side of the event, it's favourite and clay court specialist Romanian Simona Halep who wants to grab the championship title once again, having won the 2018 French Open. She was world number one until this January when Naomi Osaka nabbed that honour. Kiki Bertens and Serena Williams follow in the order as favorites for this year leaving a superb line-up for what should be a spectacular tournament.

Sounds like we're in for a fantastic selection of tennis action. And here's how you can live stream all the French Open 2019 tennis excitement from wherever you are in the world.

Live stream the French Open tennis 2019 from outside your country

For your watching options in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we have more details below - just scroll down the page.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem...geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching the feed overseas.

How to watch the French Open 2019: US live stream

In the US both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel will air the action. The latter is available via DirecTV Now which offers a 7-day free trial that should cover a large chunk of the tournament for you. If you're outside the country you can always use a VPN to get access to the otherwise geo restricted content to enjoy as if you were at home.

How to live stream French Open tennis in the UK free

Good news for UK dwellers, the French Open 2019 will be aired by ITV 4 in the UK, meaning it's totally free to watch. That also means you can use the ITV Hub app to watch on many devices including smartphones, tablets, TVs and consoles – plus you can catch up whenever you want. Not in the UK this fortnight? Then don't panic, as downloading and installing a VPN as described above will let you watch via the above services as if you were back in blighty.

How to live stream French Open tennis for FREE in Australia

Kayo Sports subscribers get the premium French Open experience, and will be able to stream all the action live as it happens each day, and by combining its SplitView and new (and exclusive) CourtView features, you can select from a variety of different views from various courtside cameras so you don't miss a single detail. If you don't currently have a Kayo Sports subscription, you can take advantage of the free 14-day trial to catch the Grand Slam. The matches will also be shown live from 10pm to 4am ADST on free-to-air channel SBS Sports and streaming via SBS On Demand – and that includes the final, semi-finals and quarter-finals. So you should be able to enjoy the action on TV as well as on streaming services and devices that support the channels.

The best way to stream the French Open 2019 in Canada

In Canada the rights to all the tennis Grand Slams are owned by TSN, and the 2019 French Open is no exception. So that means you can access this via your TV, online or on the TSN app if you have access to the service. RDS should also offer coverage this year. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the tennis coverage.

The best way to stream the French Open in New Zealand