Foxtel Now gets Apple TV support via AirPlay and a HD update on iOS devices

It's a good day for owners of the Apple TV, with the news that Amazon Prime Video has finally landed on the Cupertino company's media player being followed by another equally tantalising announcement: it's now possible to stream Foxtel Now to the Apple TV via AirPlay.

Though tvOS does not yet offer a native Foxtel app, subscribers can now AirPlay the service directly to their Apple TV boxes from the Foxtel Now iOS app – a pretty good alternative, if you ask us.

On top of this, Foxtel has also announced that the iPhone and iPad versions of its streaming app have now received an HD update, allowing users to stream their favourite Foxtel live and On Demand content at resolutions of up to 1080p.

If you're still waiting for the Foxtel Now app to arrive on PS3 and Xbox One, don't worry – Foxtel insists that additional devices will be supported in the near future, though you'll have to stick with Foxtel Play in SD for the time being.

Alternatively, you could pick up the affordable Foxtel Now Box, which we described in our in depth review as being "a terrific streaming product" that "doesn't sacrifice on quality."