Trending
Brands

Foldable Motorola Razr V4 images appear to have leaked out via Weibo

By Mobile phones  

Could this be Motorola's foldable phone?

null
Image credit: TechRadar

Of all the rumored and confirmed foldable handsets currently in the works, the Motorola Razr V4 might be the one that has us most intrigued – not only does the purported handset mark the triumphant return of the beloved Razr line, its classic clamshell design is also perfectly suited to that of a folding device.

Thanks to a new leak, we may have our best look at the Razr V4 yet. Reporting on a Weibo post that has since been deleted, website SlashLeaks has revealed a series of new images of the upcoming device, which include shots of a striking triangular prism-shaped box, plus a glimpse at the contents that will reportedly come packaged inside it.

Based on the seemingly legitimate leaked images, it appears the box will contain a charging dock, a power adapter, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, a 3.5mm dongle (suggesting there'll be no headphone jack on the actual device), a pair of earbuds and, of course, the Motorola Razr V4 itself. 

Previous rumors have suggested that the Razr V4 will also feature a secondary screen that can be viewed while the device is folded, although these particular images don't offer a good view from that side of the handset.

While the upcoming Razr is expected to boast a cutting-edge (sorry) foldable display, it's believed it won't pack flagship specs, instead featuring a midrange Snapdragon 710 chip and a middling amount of RAM. 

So far, no release date has been offered for the Motorola Razr V4, although it's still expected to arrive some time in 2019.

See more Mobile phones news