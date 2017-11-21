Facebook Messenger now lets you send 4K photos

Image credit: Facebook



'Facebook' and 'high-resolution images' aren’t usually phrases that like to be seen in each other’s company, but that may no longer be the case as of today.



As of right now, you can send photos to friends in glorious 4K resolution through the social network’s Messenger app, and, if you're a US resident, just in time to share photos of your Thanksgiving dinner to your cousin overseas with hardly a calorie unaccounted for. Oh, right, and you might also want to send some photos of the family as well.



Facebook reports that its Messenger users trade around 17 billion photos every single month, so it’s understandable that a few of those folks would like to send images that are a few steps above your average meme in quality.



You don’t even have to do anything different to send the photos; just make sure you have the app updated to the most current version and shoot off a pic the way you normally would. (Just be careful not to go too overboard with the feature if you’re working with a cell plan that doesn’t offer unlimited data.)



Currently, you can only use the feature if you’re an iOS or Android user in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, but Facebook plans to start rolling out the feature to other countries as well in the coming weeks.

Start snapping with the best camera phones around