England vs Austria live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 warm-up from anywhere

International friendly this may be, but with the start of the Euros barely a week away, England and Austria are looking to find some rhythm and gather up momentum to ride into the tournament on. Follow our guide to watch an England vs Austria live stream and catch all the international football action wherever you are today - including for free across the UK.

There are no prizes at stake tonight, but with every player out to impress this could make for compelling viewing. The Three Lions are in that strangely familiar position of not yet knowing quite what their best team or setup is, and the likelihood is that the tactics Gareth Southgate employs tonight will be those he plans to take into the Euros.

The one certainty is Harry Kane, humming after another Premier League Golden Boot-winning season. But almost every other position is still up for grabs, with Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho amongst those pushing for a starting spot.

Southgate has opted for an ultra-conservative setup in recent fixtures, but with doubts hanging over the fitness of Harry Maguire, Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson, who'd formed the spine of that system, the former Middlesbrough skipper may have some tinkering to do.

It's time to set the tone for the Euros, so read on for how to watch an England vs Austria live stream for FREE right now.

How to watch England vs Austria: live stream FREE in the UK

The great news for football fans in the UK is that England vs Austria is being shown live on ITV (STV in Scotland). The game is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. England vs Austria kicks off at 8pm BST, with ITV's coverage getting underway at 7.30pm. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch England vs Austria from outside your country

Scroll down for the ways you can watch England vs Austria online in various countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad, you probably won't be able to tune in like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream England vs Austria from anywhere

Can you live stream England vs Austria in the US?

Unfortunately (and rather strangely) it doesn't look like England vs Austria is being shown by any broadcasters in the US. Your best bet, therefore, is to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a live stream from elsewhere. The game is due to kick off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Wednesday afternoon.

Can you live stream England vs Austria in Canada?

It's bad news for soccer fans in the Great White North too, with no obvious way to live stream England vs Austria in Canada. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT, and your only way to not miss out on the action may be to explore the VPN route set out above, in order to tap into a broadcast from another region.

How to watch an England vs Austria live stream in Australia

Footie fans Down Under can tune into the England vs Austria game on Optus Sport. Make sure you set an alarm though, as kick-off is set for 5am AEST early on Thursday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

How to live stream England vs Austria in New Zealand