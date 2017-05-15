Dick Smith celebrates one year of being online with massive sale

It’s been over a year since icon Aussie retailer Dick Smith succumbed to liquidation. The brand was bought up by Kogan, who relaunched the store online in May last year and, to celebrate, there’s a sale on with massive savings.

“People thought the Dick Smith brand could not be revived,” said Dick Smith CEO Ruslan Kogan, “and we knew it was a mammoth task. Many had written the business off, but we crunched the numbers and knew we could make it work – and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

There’s a total of 62 products on the celebration sale which includes everything from smartphones to home appliances and everything in between. There are security systems, tablets, headphones and a refurbished DJI drone that could save you $200.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is also $200 cheaper with the latest flagship from the South Korean manufacturer on sale for $999, while the 32GB Apple iPhone 7 is listed for $879 , dropped down from $1,079.

If you’d like to save some dosh and bag yourself a shiny new toy, head to Dick Smith’s website and take a look at the products on sale.