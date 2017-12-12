Cutting the cord? Here’s how you can get a 4K Apple TV or Roku® Streaming Stick ® at no extra cost

There’s never been a better time to cut the cord than in 2017. Unless you’re in complete denial, you don’t need cable anymore, nor does anyone else.

Instead, you could effortlessly make your way to a live TV streaming service, like DIRECTV NOW , which has all the channels you watch and only requires that you have access to a high-speed internet connection and perhaps an Apple TV or Roku® Streaming Stick ® to go with it.

The good news is, if you’re on the fence about joining the 21st century and going all-in on streaming, DIRECTV has an offer you won’t be able to resist. That is, you can pre-pay on any DIRECTV NOW channel package and you’ll get your choice of a Roku® Streaming Stick ® or 4K Apple TV at no additional cost.

There’s no catch, of course, but below we’ll run you through all the details of this limited-time offer.

60+ channels for $35/month? Definitely beats cable

You’ve dealt with the cable company before. The big, evil debt collector that makes its money off hidden fees and dastardly annual overages.

In other words, you’re almost never paying for what you want when it comes to cable. You’re shelling out the rate that executives in lavish suits want you to pay. But did you know that for a mere $35 a month, you can get over 60 channels, all of which are in HD, in every room in the house?

Well, if you didn’t, you do now. And in case you haven’t heard, DIRECTV NOW is the way to convert your lifestyle to one of frugal luxury. There aren’t any annual contracts with DIRECTV NOW either, so you can cancel at any time, just like you would with Netflix or Hulu. What’s more, to keep things simple, there are four channel packages to choose from.

If you’re thinking 60+ channels isn’t enough, think about how many you actually watch on the day-to-day. Probably a mere handful, right? Even if we were way off-base with that guess, we doubt you watch more than the 120+ channels that DirecTV Now will grace your home with at $70/month – that’s pocket change a month for every channel.

Access the best networks for a nominal price

Here’s where the real benefits of DIRECTV NOW kick in. Unlike with a cable provider, where you’re typically charged an additional monthly fee to keep an HD video box in every room, you can watch DIRECTV NOW on virtually any device.

Whether it’s on your smartphone or your gaming console, DIRECTV NOW can travel anywhere with you. Better yet, the company behind the service is throwing in either a Roku® Streaming Stick ® if you pre-pay for one month or a 4K Apple TV should you pre-pay for four months. That’s a value of $49.99 and $179.99, respectively, for you super-savers out there.

To heighten the thrill, unlike the vast majority of cable providers that swindle you out of your money for premium channels such as HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and Starz, DIRECTV NOW gives you the former two for only $5 a month each, and the latter two for only $8 a piece.

At the end of the day, it is the holiday season, and the best gift you can give is savings. And also a Roku® Streaming Stick ® or an Apple TV. So, we suggest signing up and pre-paying for one or four months today in order to receive your over-the-top streaming device in 2 - 3 weeks.