New Apple iTV speculation puts Sharp in the picture

Apple's mythical iTV set is back in the news as shady sources let slip that Sharp and Foxconn are testing designs for the fruity company.

The rumour comes from the Wall Street Journal, which cites anonymous insiders in Asia confirming that several designs are in the works, with Apple 'collaborating' with Sharp on the design of the project.

But the sources warned that the iTV project is still in its infancy: "It isn't a formal project yet," they said. "It is still in the early stage of testing."

And, before the Apple fans and television lovers get together and start planning their launch day parties, it's worth noting that the sources also said that various TV prototypes have been on the company's slate for a number of years.

Intense interest

Tim Cook, the company's CEO, recently re-confirmed that TV has become "an area of intense interest" for the company; but he wasn't giving any more than that away.

The rumour mill, for its part, has had Apple's TV designed, built, scheduled for release and delayed over the course of 2012, with feverish reports suggesting a harrowing wait until 2013 at the earliest.

At this point, nothing is confirmed other than Apple's "intense interest" - which suggests that its designs on the television extend further than it's little hobby, the Apple TV set top box.

From WSJ