Nvidia's new 3D gaming system unveiled

Nvidia: on a mission to make everyone look like Michael Caine

PC gaming champ Nvidia has unveiled its latest 3D Vision system, which features redesigned glasses as well as Nvidia's own LightBoost technology.

The 3D Vision 2 glasses feature 20 per cent larger lenses than the first generation 3D Vision goggles, which results in both a larger viewing area and increased external light blocking.

They're also made of soft composite materials, so putting on gaming headphones no longer makes it feel like you've got your head in a vice.

Head in a vice

The glasses are backwards-compatible with existing 3D Vision systems, such as laptops and monitors.

Nvidia seems to have solved the 3D darkness problem with its LightBoost technology, which it reckons delivers two times brighter 3D images and improved colour quality.

"NVIDIA's engineering team has made incredible enhancements in 3D on PCs, creating a breathtaking gaming experience that's better than the best Hollywood 3D movie," said Phil Eisler, general manager of 3D Vision at Nvidia.

Whack-a-mouse

There'll be no more fumbling to find your mouse and keyboard, too - Nvidia says that it will make "gaming keyboards and mice more visible".

To compliment the glasses, Asus has released the first LightBoost-certified desktop display, the VG278H.

It's a 27-inch full HD monitor featuring 3D HDMI 1.4 input, as well as Asus' own Trace-Free II technology for smooth visuals.

Toshiba's jumped on the good ship LightBoost as well, with its Satellite P770/P775, Dynabook Satellite T572, Dynabook T572, and Qosmio X770/X775 notebooks being compatible with the technology.

Asus' VG278H monitor will cost $699 (£444) and is expected to be available at the end of October.

Nvidia's 3D Vision 2 kit - with two glasses and a wireless USB IR emitter - will retail at $149 (£85) with additional specs costing $99 (£63) each.