Chile vs USA live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

It's hard to remember a more dominant performance on football's biggest stage than the USWT's crushing 13-0 victory over Thailand during their opening game of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday.
There was no easing themselves into the tournament, with Jill Ellis's team asserting themselves on the tournament in emphatic style, ruthlessly scoring nine goals in the second half alone.
Surely Chile will pose more of a threat, but can they stop the USA from topping Group F? Read on to find out how you can catch a Chile vs USA live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.
Live stream Chile vs USA - where and when
Today's match takes place at the Parc des Princes, the home stadium of Paris Saint-Germain.
Kick-off is at 6pm CET, meaning a 5pm BST for viewers in the UK. For USWT fans that's a 12pm ET kick off on the east coast and a 9am PT start on the west.
Having been criticised for not fully imposing herself on the tournament in her two previous World Cups, it'll come as some relief to Alex Morgan and her USA teammates that she's started France 2019 with a bang.
Five goals against Thailand (four coming in the second half) places her way in the front for the golden boot at this early stage of the competition.
Sunday in Paris provides another opportunity for Morgan to extend her tally further, with the USA set to face another unmatched opponent in the shape of Chile - at 39, they're a team placed five places lower than Thailand in the world rankings. Playing in their first ever World Cup, the South Americans lost 2-0 in the opening fixture to Sweden.
Will another clinical goal fest be on the cards for the USA or can Chile pull of a major shock? Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of USA vs Chile wherever you are in the world.
Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country
If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.
With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.
We've put all the major VPN services through their paces, and during our tests ExpressVPN came out as our pick of all the services currently out there, thanks to it's combination of security, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN
2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too
3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go
Once installed, you simply fire up the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate country. Choose any region showing the Women's World Cup and you can then watch as if you were in that country. It's really that simple.
Live stream the USWNT in the US
Fox Sports have the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV.
Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services.
If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 12pm ET and at 9am PT.
- FuboTV $44.99 for the first month
- Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month
- Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month
- DirecTV Now $50 per month
- Sling TV starting at $15 per month
- YouTube TV $49.99 per month
- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites
As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.
How to stream today's Women's World Cup match in the UK
The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC2, with coverage set to start at 4.45pm.
If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.
How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada
For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option.
If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.
How to watch Chile vs USA: live stream in Australia
While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't.
If you're looking to tune to Chile vs USA in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live.
Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 2am AEST.
Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.
How to watch a Chile vs USA live stream in New Zealand
Watching the 2019 Women's World Cup in New Zealand means splashing out for a subscription as Sky Sports holds exclusive rights for the tournament in the region. Today's match starts in the early hours of Monday morning at 4am NZST and will also be available to watch on the Sky Go app. If you're outside NZ and want to watch the match, you're best bet is to get up and running with a VPN.