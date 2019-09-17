Champions League 2019-20 live stream: how to watch every football match online from anywhere

Ready to go again? The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 is officially here with Europe's best football teams trying to claim soccer supremacy on the continent. Liverpool are the champions, but this year's competition is looking like one of the hardest to call in years. And you can watch every single game by following our Champions League live stream guide.

As we say, June's final saw Liverpool lift the majestic Champions League cup last time around. Mo Salah and unlikely hero Divock Origi were on target to down fellow Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and become the third most garlanded side in the history of the competition.

But this year will see fierce competition - and not from a million miles away. Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be desperate to deliver on their promise and at least get through to the final this time around. And we'd also expect the Spanish clubs to strike back, with bolstered Barcelona and Real Madrid squads backed by the eternally dogged Atletico.

Or will this finally be the year that Juventus break their 20-odd year duck - legendary keeper Gianluigi Buffon will certainly be praying so. Big spending PSG, with their ridiculous strike-force featuring Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Mauro Icardi (and not forgetting Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting) will surely be a force to be reckoned with, too. And what of the young guns of Ajax? We haven't even got to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund yet!

Again, this term's UEFA Champions League is a tough one to predict. Whoever takes European glory come next summer, you can be sure that the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Hazard, Modric, Kane and the countless other stars in the competition will make an impact. So scroll down to make sure you can grab a live stream of all the Champions League matches you want to see.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

Stream every Champions League game live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. For those settling down in front of the box, certain games will be selected for 4K broadcast should your TV have those ultra-HD capabilities. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream UEFA Champions League in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season. The majority of those will be via its B/R Live service online, via its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of those matches. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then selected matches will be played on those, channels too. Generally, matches are shown at 3pm ET, 12pm PT, with a couple of games each week kicking off two hours earlier.



How to live stream Champions League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Champions League soccer in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .