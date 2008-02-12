Share silly TomTom voices online

TomTom has sent word this morning about some new fun and games in the satnav industry's first content-sharing service which enables users to share personalised start-up images, and noises from warning sounds to funny voices with their mates and family on the TomTom network.

The service has been in beta testing for a short while and is now to be made available on the latest version of TomTom HOME, for both PC and Mac users.

TomTom goes web 2.0

Harold Goddijn, chief executive officer at TomTom, outlined the thinking behind the strategy: "Our users tell us all the time how much they enjoy personalising their devices with content they can obtain from one another.

"However, this content has always been spread out in a disorganised way across the web, as well as on users' devices. With the new version of TomTom HOME, TomTom brings personalisation and user-generated content together in an all-in-one, easy-to-use application unlike anything else in the navigation industry."

'Like iTunes for satnavs'

TomTom’s UK PR manager, Jenny Hodge, told Techradar this morning that: “It's kind of like iTunes, but for satnavs. In order to upload content, the user just connects their TomTom device to their computer, launches TomTom HOME and then fills in a short description of the content. They can then upload the content from their device to TomTom HOME. It’s a straightforward process, and the user can just follow the instructions on screen.”

Any diversion that removes the tedium of being stuck in traffic on Britain’s clogged motorway system is welcome in our book!