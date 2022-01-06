Cadillac InnerSpace concept is the two-seater autonomous EV of your dreams

Audio player loading…

The Cadillac InnerSpace concept is a two-seater, fully autonomous EV that's focused on passenger comfort and enjoyment.

Cadillac says the InnerSpace "allows two passengers to focus on their journey and not driving", which is nice - but it also makes a statement in a number of ways.

First, there's the way it opens and allows you to get in. It has a traditional door on each side, but the low-slung roofline means that the roof over the cabin also raises, giving you enough space to climb in.

It's cool and will get looks, but a roof that opens to let you in could be problematic in a rainstorm. Thankfully this is just a concept, so won't actually go on sale. It's merely there to give us an idea of what the future of driving (or more accurately, being driven) could be like.

A couch and a curve

Once inside, you'll notice the two seats are actually more of a single couch. There's no gap, divide or armrest between them - making it a perfect place to snuggle up and watch a movie while on the move.

The seats are independent, however, and pivot outwards to aid entry and egress from the vehicle.

Back to snuggling up for a film, and what a movie experience it's set to be with a gigantic curved LED display that wraps across the entire front of the car (replacing the windshield), curving to meet the doors.

There are even small display panels on the doors, extending the screen just a little bit more. If only there was a built-in popcorn maker.

From the panoramic display, passengers can choose from "Augmented Reality Engagement, Entertainment, and Wellness Recovery themes", with the possibility of more themes being available to download over-the-air in the future.

So what does the InnerSpace tell us about the future?

The screens in our cars will continue to get bigger. Vehicle design is transforming in the age of electrification. AI is going to play a greater role in how we interact with our cars, and how they interact with us. The cabin will increasingly move toward home comforts. Lighting is going to play a bigger and more striking role in design and environment.

Okay, Cadillac, you've got our attention.