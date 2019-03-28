Braves vs Phillies MLB live stream: how to watch Bryce Harper's first game from anywhere

Spring training is over -regular season MLB baseball is finally back! And over in Philadelphia today sees one of the big marquee new signings appear in the Braves vs Phillies game. In fact, Bryce Harper is the marquee signing of the 2019 MLB season. Is he worth the $330 million contract, or way overrated? Find out with a Braves vs Phillies live stream today.

Braves vs Phillies MLB 2019 opener - when and where? The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies do battle in a three-match series to kick off the new season, starting today (March 28). The action starts at 3.05pm local time, so that's just after 12pm midday in PT. Bryce Harper's first games for the Phillies take place in his new home stadium of Citizens Bank Park, the 43,000 capacity stadium in the south of Philadelphia.

It's hard to remember when so much attention was focused on one player going into a new MLB season, but we suppose that's what happens when figures like $330 million are bandied around. That's how much Bryce Harper will earn over the next 13 years with the Philadelphia Phillies.

And opening days have held a lot of good fortune for the six-time MLB All-Star over the years. Harper became the first player in MLB history to hit five home runs in opening games before the age of 25. He'll be looking to add to that today and show his team's owners, Phillies fans and - let's face it - his doubters, that the third of a billion dollar investment should be worthwhile.

Keep reading to see the best ways to get a Braves vs Phillies live stream. As you'll see, it's available via the ESPN+ subscription service (which comes with a 7-day free trial if you haven't tried it before). And we'll also tell you how to catch it even if you're not in the US this weekend.

Want to watch college basketball, too? Here's how to get a March Madness live stream

How to watch Braves vs Phillies in the US for FREE

Subscription service ESPN+ has snagged the coverage of the opening day clash between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, UFC and boxing events. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. But the best news is that you can grab a seven-day FREE trial . So if you haven't used ESPN+ before, you can sign up for that and get a taster of its baseball coverage without paying a thing. If you do decide to take a full sub, ESPN+ is promising more than 180 MLB regular season games in 2019. Click this link to head over to ESPN+ and sign up

Live stream MLB baseball from outside your country

If you've been looking forward to this opening day match-up but now find yourself abroad, you'll find that your coverage will be geo-blocked. Annoying for sure, but not the end of the road...as you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN options currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming