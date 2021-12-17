Boxing Day sales 2021 in Australia: what to expect

The mania of Black Friday is behind us, but there’s one more sales event fast approaching in 2021, and that’s Boxing Day. If you’re looking to spend some cash you got for Christmas, or you just want to take advantage of the big sales, Boxing Day will offer plenty of bargains on tech, toys and so much more.

Boxing Day is a notoriously great time to score discounts on everything from laptops to gaming consoles, headphones, TVs and beyond. But Boxing Day isn’t the event it once was, with hoards of crowds heading to the shops to score a deal – almost all Boxing Day sales are now available online.

Last year, we noticed that many discounts available on Boxing Day also extended into January sales earlier in the New Year. We’re expecting the same to happen this year, with retailers stretching out their sales beyond December 26. You’ll likely see deals begin to pop up a week before Boxing Day, and sometimes hang around until early January.

Australia’s TechRadar team will be helping you hunt down all the best bargains on Boxing Day, and when retailers launch their early offers, we’ll be posting them here too. So stick with us, and we’ll bring you all the hot products with deep discounts right here, so you don’t miss a thing.

Where to shop during Boxing Day 2021

Boxing Day 2021 and January sales: when will they start?

The Boxing Day sales have traditionally started on December 26, but in recent years, some retailers have launched their deals a few days before the official date, and then kept them going through to the end of the year.

With this in mind, it’s well worth keeping an eye out for early deals. We know Dell will start its Boxing Day sale on Christmas Eve, and over Black Friday, retailers such as The Good Guys followed the trend of starting sales early.

While certain retailers will launch deals before Boxing Day, there’s a chance that products may drop further in price on the actual date. Keep this in mind as you shop, and be on the lookout for deals that come with a price guarantee.

We’re still expecting most Boxing Day sales to start on December 26, and as soon as they start, you’ll be able to find the best ones here on this page, along with any worthwhile early deals.

When will the Boxing Day sales end, and the January sales begin?

This will vary from retailer to retailer. While some switch their Boxing Day sales into early January sales from December 27, others extend their Boxing Day deals right to the end of the month. For the most part though, you’ll find it's the same offers packaged under a different name.

What to expect in Boxing Day and January sales

TV deals

(Image credit: LG)

Boxing Day and the January sales are a great time to pick up a discount on a TV. Bing Lee, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi in particular will be the retailers to beat, although eBay, Appliance Central, and Appliances Online should also offer great deals in their own right too. One place where you’re unlikely to find a good TV deal is on Amazon.

While it's still early days, the Boxing Day sales have traditionally been a good time to pick up the latest releases from the prior year – think fancy OLEDs or QLED displays. The newest features tend to trickle down to the cheaper models too, so if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, then you should be well catered for.

This year's premium TV sets have focused on support for the next-gen gaming consoles – the PS5 and Xbox Series X – so if you’re one of the lucky few to have a console, then you should be able to find a deal on a capable TV too. Our favourite OLED panel is the LG C1 OLED TV (pictured above) and it’s likely to get a good discount on Boxing Day.

Computing and laptop deals

(Image credit: Dell)

While Black Friday and EOFY are typically thought of as the best times of year to pick up a discounted laptop or PC, we definitely wouldn’t rule out Boxing Day and January sales as a close contender. Leading retailers will absolutely be looking to compete with excellent options on everything from basic Chromebooks to lavish gaming laptops – and not just to shift old stock either.

Better still, large-scale global chip shortages haven’t really affected the laptop market in Australia, which means retailer shelves should be relatively well-stocked by the time Boxing Day rolls around. We expect manufacturers such as Dell and Lenovo to offer excellent options directly on their sites, while Amazon, eBay, The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi make up the bulk of top retailer options.

We saw Amazon offer incredible deals on a range of MacBooks over the Black Friday weekend (which quickly sold out), so we’ve got our fingers crossed they’ll be restocked and ready with another price cut come Boxing Day sales.

Headphones, tablets and smartwatches

(Image credit: Apple)

The Black Friday sales period delivered a huge amount of headphones deals, with discounts on Apple AirPods, Sony and Bose headphones and Jabra earbuds, just to name a few. We think it’s likely we’ll see similar options on Boxing Day, though it’s hard to say whether the savings will be as steep.

There’s also potential for Boxing Day to bring sales on smartwatches. We didn’t spot any deals on the Apple Watch over Black Friday, and Samsung Galaxy Watches were also curiously absent. But Black Friday brought an all-time-low price on the Fitbit Sense, and Boxing Day could see retailers looking to cash in on those New Year's fitness resolutions with the relevant tech.

Finally, this year’s events should also include sales on the latest tablets. This year’s iPads are likely to be the most popular choices – and the ones we recommend. Sales on the newest 10.2-inch and mini models aren't likely to be anything too crazy, but there’s potential for slightly bigger discounts on the older Air and Pro models. However, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab range is the more likely candidate for price cuts.

Health and fitness

(Image credit: Fitbit)

The Boxing Day and January sales are prime time for retailers looking to cash in on those popular fitness-focused New Year’s resolutions. If you think you’ll be one of many to kick start a new fitness routine in January, then you’ll likely find excellent discounts on fitness gadgets (should you want them).

Last year's Boxing Day and January sales included competitive prices on the Fitbit Charge 4 and the new (at the time) Fitbit Versa 3. We’re expecting more deals on Fitbits this Boxing Day, along with plenty of big discounts on Garmin watches, as was the case over Black Friday recently.