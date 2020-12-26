Boxing Day sales 2020 in Australia: best live deals and discounts

The Aussie Boxing Day 2020 sales have officially begun, with lots of retailers big and small offering significant discounts on a huge range of products. As we've seen in recent years, Boxing Day is no longer just a one-day event, with many stores running their sales through to December 31 (or even longer).

If you're looking for discounted laptops, cameras, gaming gear, headphones, TVs or anything else tech, we’re keeping our finger on the pulse of all things Boxing Day and cherry-picking the best deals on offer this December, listing them right here in an easy-to-navigate page.

Amazon : great discounts on smart home tech, gaming and audio

: great discounts on smart home tech, gaming and audio Bing Lee : deals on home appliances

: deals on home appliances Catch : save on Christmas gift ideas

: save on Christmas gift ideas Dell : up to 40% off selected laptops

: up to 40% off selected laptops Dyson : save on vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers

: save on vacuum cleaners, fans and air purifiers eBay : up to 30% off electronics

: up to 30% off electronics HP Australia : score a AU$200 gift card with select HP products

: score a AU$200 gift card with select HP products JB Hi-Fi : discounts on Garmin watches and Samsung smartphones

: discounts on Garmin watches and Samsung smartphones Lenovo : save up to 55% on Think laptops and desktops

: save up to 55% on Think laptops and desktops Microsoft : Surface Laptop bundles and discounted smartphones

: Surface Laptop bundles and discounted smartphones The Good Guys : savings on TVs, home appliances and more

: savings on TVs, home appliances and more Myer : deep discounts on fashion, electronics and homewares

: deep discounts on fashion, electronics and homewares Target : save on toys, fashion, homewares and more

: save on toys, fashion, homewares and more DJI : take to the skies with a brand new drone

: take to the skies with a brand new drone CameraPro: up to 30% off cameras and lenses

Best Boxing Day 2020 deals

Video games

The Last of Us 2 on PS4 | AU$20 on Amazon (save AU$79.95) The Last of Us 2 is a gut-wrenching journey through a post-apocalyptic United States, and while the game has divided some fans, why not pick it up for 80% off and decide for yourself. Now’s your chance to grab it for a huge discount from Amazon.View Deal

Borderlands 3 for PS4 | AU$14 on Amazon (save AU$35.95) Borderlands 3 is often on sale, but AU$14 for the PS4 version is the lowest price we've seen yet. It also includes a free upgrade to the PS5 version, for anyone lucky enough to have Sony's shiny new console (or with plans to try and snag one). With 100-plus hours of first-person shooting goodness, this'll make a great stocking stuffer.View Deal

Demon’s Souls for PS5 | AU$98 on Amazon (save AU$26.95) Demon’s Souls has been remade from the ground-up for the PS5 launch, and it’s one of the most exciting titles for Sony’s next-gen gaming console. The game comes with a punishing difficulty level that won’t be for everyone though. It’s now available for its lowest price yet on Amazon, with that very nice 22% discount.View Deal

Xbox games | up to 50% off on the Microsoft Store There's a huge number of big titles discounted in Microsoft's Boxing Day sale, with up to 50% off on games like Red Dead Redemption Online, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Overwatch Legendary Edition, the Assassins Creed titles, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and so many more. Take a gander if you're keen on expanding your gaming library for the holidays.View Deal

FIFA 20 for PS4 | AU$9 on eBay (save AU$60.95) UPDATE: This item is currently sold out, but we will update you if more stock is added. Now that FIFA 21 is out, last year’s instalment is available for the incredibly low price of AU$9 for the PS4 console. Most retailers are selling this game for between AU$20 to AU$30, so this price is an absolute steal. Available from the official eBay store of EB Games. View Deal

Gaming hardware

Best console deal Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 + 3-months online | AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$70) While not quite as low as its Black Friday price, this incredibly popular Nintendo Switch bundle is on sale for AU$399 on Amazon. It’s a hybrid device that can be used either handheld anywhere or docked as a dedicated home console, and the bundle includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month Nintendo Switch membership. It’s discounted in both Grey and Neon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro controller | AU$70 (RRP AU$99.95, save AU$29.95) Nintendo’s detachable Joy-Con controllers are great, but if you like to play for more than an hour or two at a time, they can get a little uncomfortable to use. That is where the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller steps in, and it’s much more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. In our review, we found it had an incredible battery life of around 40 hours. Need we say more? Now discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | AU$279 (RRP AU$329.95, save AU$40.95) Amazon has AU$40 off the portable Switch model for Boxing Day, although only in Grey. You can still score a discount on the Yellow, Coral or Turquoise colours, but they're all AU$10 more than the Grey option, so you'll pay AU$289 all up. View Deal

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch gaming monitor | AU$599 (usually AU$759, save AU$160) With over 6,000 reviews on Amazon and an average score of 4.5, this 32-inch, FreeSync 2-compatible curved gaming screen is a fantastic option for PC or console gamers who want to go large and enjoy the smooth visuals provided by a 144Hz refresh rate. Most Aussie retailers have this one for AU$759+, so this is a nice 29% off.View Deal

Acer EB321HQ 32-inch/1080p monitor | AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$130) If you're looking to pick up a large, cheap monitor specifically for gaming or watching movies, this 32-inch, 1080p model will fit the bill. It has good colour accuracy out of the box, and while that low resolution and large screen size mean it's not great for actual PC use, this is a great choice for plugging in a console. The two in-built speakers are only 3W each though, so note that a pair of headphones or external speakers might be necessary. From Amazon.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 controller | AU$48 on Amazon (save AU$41.95) This is incredibly cheap for the DualShock 4, even on a controller which is discounted so regularly. While the DualSense controller is a huge step up, these faithful beauties aren’t going anywhere any time soon: you can use them on PS5 for PS4 backwards compatible games. Available in red, white and green camo.View Deal

Oculus Rift S | AU$499 on Amazon (save AU$150) Not even Black Friday delivered such a low price on the Oculus Rift S. This is a PC-tethered VR headset, so you’ll get far more detail and immersion than you would with a wireless version such as the Oculus Quest. This headset recently dropped as low as AU$470, but it’s still on sale for AU$499, which is 23% off its RRP.View Deal

SanDisk Extreme 256GB microSD card | AU$53.67 on Amazon (save AU$9.68) If you've got your eye on the Switch, then this this 256GB SanDisk microSD will expand your game storage for a reasonable price. It's rated at the company's 'Extreme' speed tier, which means 160MB/s reads and 90MB/s writes; plenty for Switch gaming purposes. Currently around AU$20 cheaper than the next reputable Aussie retailer.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GSP 300 | AU$99 at Mwave (save AU$50) Under a hundred bucks for a Sennheiser gaming headset is hard to beat, especially when it is the oversize and comfy GSP 300. If you really want to keep the budget under control, or just need a spare headset, then the on ear open back EPOS Sennheiser GSP 107 is discounted down to just AU$39.95.View Deal

Laptops, PCs & monitors

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go | i5 / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,208 on the Microsoft Store (save AU$341) It's been available only for a few short months, and this is the first time Microsoft Australia has discounted the Surface Laptop Go. It's a portable 13-inch device that takes what's great about the Surface Laptops and the Surface Go tablet into one machine. It's got a sturdy yet beautiful build, comfortable keyboard and a gorgeous display – all for a small saving of over AU$340 on all colours in the 256GB storage configuration.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | 10.1-inch display / 2GHz ARM CPU / 4GB RAM / 128GB eMMC storage | AU$397 on Amazon (save AU$26) In our 4.5-star review of the Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook, we said it struck "the perfect balance between tablet portability and Chromebook utility", with its compact 10.1-inch size combining with a huge battery to offer more-than-all-day productivity chops. Available for a modest discount for Boxing Day, it's currently AU$397 at Amazon.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (7390) | i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,424 at Dell (save AU$475) We rarely see the Dell XPS 13 discounted by more than 15%, so this 25% saving is incredible to see. This configuration has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU onboard, so performance is excellent. It’s slim, compact and overall just lovely to look at. This white model of the laptop is now just AU$1,424 direct from Dell.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 (AMD) | Ryzen 7 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,049 at Lenovo (save AU$1,150) AMD got serious with its 4000 series CPUs, and now you can get its vastly improved performance from a discounted Lenovo. This ThinkPad is packing a Ryzen 7 4700U processor for smooth and seamless multitasking – for just above the AU$1,000 mark. Head to Lenovo and enter the code HOLIDAYS at checkout.View Deal

Alienware Area-51m | i9 / 64GB RAM / 1TB SSD / RTX 2080 Super | AU$5,249 at Dell (save AU$2,250) Specs don’t come much better than with this beastly Area-51m laptop. Under the hood is a 10th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU and a frankly insane 64GB of RAM. It’s a gaming laptop for enthusiasts, and it has a sky-high cost of entry. So if you’re looking to buy, now’s the time to do it while you can get 30% off for Boxing Day.View Deal

Dell 27-inch 4K monitor (S2721Q) | AU$324.84 at Dell (save AU$174.15) If you’re looking for a new monitor for your work-from-home setup, then this discounted Dell could fit the bill. It’s a 27-inch IPS panel, so you’ll get excellent colour over a wide viewing angle. 4K resolution will bring out the fine detail, and AMD FreeSync support will keep visuals smooth and tear-free. It’s already discounted at Dell, but use the code LOVEKEANU at checkout to knock it back even further, saving you AU$174.15.View Deal

Audio

GREAT PRICE Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | from AU$398 (RRP AU$599, save up to AU$201) The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have class-leading noise-cancellation and fun, lively sound. It’s not the deep discount we were hoping for (considering it had dropped to AU$358 during Black Friday), but you can save over AU$201 on the Silver, Black and new Soapstone sets – a whopping 34% off.View Deal

BEST AIRPODS DEAL Apple AirPods Pro | AU$314 on Catch (save AU$85) With the limited frequency of Apple discounts, you'll have to take the savings where they come, so this AU$85 discount from Catch is about as good as you'll get for now on the AirPods Pro. Get yourself the flagship true wireless units to pair with your iPhone.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 | AU$386 on Catch (save AU$163) It's not the best price we've seen the excellent WH-1000XM4s drop to but considering it's out of stock on Amazon, you may want to consider checking it out on Catch. It's currently the best price on our top pick for the best noise cancelling cans, available in the Silver Platinum flavour.View Deal

Bose QC35 II | AU$289 on Kogan (save AU$110) It was one of our favourite ANC cans for a very long time but it's still just as popular now as it was when it was the Bose flagship. The difference now is that it's a lot more affordable than the Bose 700 headphones. So if you're keen on a new set of noise cancelling cans with great sound, you can save a decent chunk when shopping on Kogan. Note that this is an imported item, so make the purchase if you're comfortable with that.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU$295 on Amazon (save AU$204) The first-gen Momentum true wireless 'buds were down to a low $99 on eBay recently but they're all sold out now. However, Amazon is offer a very steep 41% off on the 2nd gen Momentums. With 7mm drivers and up to 7 hours of battery life in the 'buds themselves, these are unrivalled. And there's an additional 28 hours of charge in the case too. So grab these in black and grey from Amazon right now.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 | AU$320 at Microsoft (save AU$80) The Surface Headphones 2 made great improvements over the original Surface Headphones: a more comfortable design and a longer battery life (totalling 20 hours). The soundstage is warm and wide, and noise cancellation is fantastic, so you can work from home in peace. Available in either light grey or black, and discounted directly from Microsoft, saving you AU$80.View Deal

Beats Studio 3 | AU$319 on eBay (save AU$130) These flagship headphones by Apple are great for music lovers – perfect for pumping up the jam on your daily commute or at the gym. With active noise cancellation, great wireless connectivity and up to an amazing 40 hours of battery life, you can’t go wrong with the Beats Studio 3. Grab a pair in Sand Dune through eBay for just AU$319.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$177.55 on Amazon (save AU$71.45) These earbuds have a comfortable fit, seven hours of battery life and a pocket-sized charging case (which adds an extra 20 hours of juice). They have a significantly bass-heavy sound though, which may not be to everybody’s tastes. Thankfully, it’s customisable through Jabra’s companion app, so you can tweak the EQ. Now discounted on Amazon in titanium black. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t | AU$229 on Amazon (save AU$100) Jabra finally managed to get active noise cancellation into its tiny true wireless 'buds, making them some of the best on the market. You still get the same great audio quality, a whopping 24 hours of battery life with ANC on, and the Active range has been designed to fit securely while you work out. Retailing for AU$329, the Jabra Elite Active 75t is worth every penny, but get it from Amazon now and save AU$100.View Deal

Sonos One | AU$245 at The Good Guys (save AU$54) We went so far as to say that the Sonos One is the best smart speaker you can buy in our review, so rest assured it’s a brilliant piece of kit. Music sounds full-bodied and rich whether it’s used as a standalone or stereo speaker, and it works well in a multi-room setup. The Good Guys has cut the price down to AU$245, which is only AU$25 more than its Black Friday low. Available in black or white.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II | AU$289.59 on Amazon (save AU$259.41) For an alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones that’ll go easy on the wallet, Sennheiser’s latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by a solid 47%. They feature up to 30 hours of battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and the stellar sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$119 at Kogan (save AU$140) Beats has made a name for itself for its punchy, bass-heavy sound. While they’re unlike to please the audio purists, AU$119 for the Powerbeats 3 is an awesome price if you’re looking for some powerful tunes during your workout. Available from Kogan.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Color II | AU$139 on Amazon (save AU$60) Need a portable Bluetooth speaker? Fan of Bose? On a budget? if you answer yes to all those questions, then consider getting a Bose SoundLink Color II. With Bose's signature sound, a water-resistant build and up to 8 hours of battery life, the SoundLink Color II is available for AU$60 off on Amazon in three different colours.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | AU$99.95 on eBay (save AU$50) UPDATE: This item is currently sold out, but we will update you if more stock is added. If you’re tired of fiddly cables, the rather sleek Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless earbuds could be your perfect fit, especially at this incredibly low price. Since the launch of the second generation True Wireless ‘buds, the originals have had a steep price cut. While lacking the noise cancellation its younger sibling possesses, the original model has a strong, full range of sound. Now just AU$99.95 from Sennheiser’s eBay store. View Deal

Smartphones, tablets & Kindles

Realme X3 SuperZoom (8GB/128GB) Glacier Blue | AU$569 (save AU$80) Arguably the best phone at this price point, Realme's X3 SuperZoom offers a powerhouse Snapdragon 855+ processor (the same one that powers Samsung's Galaxy S10 series in the US), along with a stunning 120Hz display, 60x zoom capability, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only AU$569 – that's roughly a third of the price of a Samsung flagship.View Deal

Realme 7 Pro (8GB/128GB) Mirror Blue | AU$475 (save AU$124) Another fantastic value offering, the Realme 7 Pro sports the impressive Snapdragon 720G chipset, a beautiful 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, a 64MP quad camera, super-fast 65w charging, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just AU$475 – that's a fantastic deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | AU$999 on Amazon (save AU$500) Back to its Black Friday price, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is now a far more affordable handset if you're in the market for a large, productivity oriented phone. Do so much more with the stylus, including editing the photos you take, and save a very decent AU$500 on the handset.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra | AU$1,399 on Amazon (save AU$450) With a precise Pen-S shipping with the handset to make it a versatile productivity tool, the Note 20 Ultra is a formidable phone. You also get a whopping 108MP lens within the rear camera array, and a big 4,500mAh battery to keep you going all day and then some. The 256GB version usually retails for A$1,850 but Amazon has slashed the price this Boxing Day so you can save AU$450.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 (5G) | AU$1,247 on Amazon (save AU$252) The S20 is the base model in Samsung’s family of flagships, but it still has great specs. The 6.2-inch display is wonderfully bright, and the rear cameras include a 12MP main camera, 64MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. This is the 5G version of the phone too, and it’s now discounted by 17% in Cosmic Grey.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (5G) | AU$989 on Amazon (save AU$160) UPDATE: This offer has expired, but we'll keep an eye out in case the handset is discounted again. The S20 Fan Edition (FE) is a slightly more affordable option from the S20 family, and has a few of the flagship’s headline features including a brilliant camera array, a smooth 120Hz screen refresh rate and a powerful processor. Amazon has discounted the 5G version of the phone in a number of colours, so take your pick and save AU$160. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A71 | AU$642.95 on Amazon (save AU$106.05) For its asking price, the A71 is offering a pretty great spec sheet. That includes a bright 6.7-inch display, a big battery and four rear cameras. This mid-range phone is now even more affordable, with over AU$100 off on Amazon. Note that this is the 4G version, and it’s available in black.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$339 on Amazon (save up to AU$80) The Kindle Oasis is one of our favourite ereaders. It has a sleek metallic finish and an asymmetrical design that’s great for single-hand use. Those premium features usually come at an extra cost, but Amazon has slashed 15% off the price of all three models for Boxing Day.View Deal

Smart home

Bose Home Speaker 300 | AU$239 on Amazon (save AU$160) Bose's small smart speaker not only packs the company's signature sound but also brings both Google Assistant and Alexa into your home. It usually retails for AU$399, making it one of the more expensive smart speakers on the market. However, it's down to its lowest price yet, with a very decent 33% off that RRP – get it in either black or white for a low price of AU$239 a pop.View Deal

Fire TV Stick Lite | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$10) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing AU$10 off its RRP, making it even more affordable.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$80) With a discount well over half price, the Echo Show 5 is a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, and brings all of Alexa’s smarts to a screen. Available in both Charcoal and Sandstone for the same low price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$109 on Amazon (save AU$120) For a little more screen real estate, consider the 8-inch screen of the Echo Show 8. You’ll get a bigger screen with a higher resolution, and a speaker that boasts bigger sound too. Now’s your time to pounce with a huge saving of AU$120 on this Amazon smart device.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$34 on Amazon (save AU$25) Available in four different colours, the third iteration of the tiny Alexa-powered Echo Dot fits into any space. It's also a great way to set up a smart home if you wish, but works wonderfully well as a little speaker too. And it's now a whopping 42% off.View Deal

Philips Hue smart lighting systems | from AU$25 on Amazon (up to 38% off) Whether it’s just an individual bulb or you'd like to get a starter kit, smart lights don't come cheap. However, wait for a big sale like Boxing Day and you can score a hefty discount on Philips Hue lights on Amazon. You can even get smart lighting strips, lamps and outdoor lights, with prices slashed across the board.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles start kit (4-pack) | AU$149 on Amazon (save AU$50) The latest smart light panels to join the Nanoleaf ranks are the Shapes Triangles. They're easy to install, work beautifully with or without the companion app, can be voice controlled and are touch sensitive as well. If you're keen to brighten up a boring wall, check these out and start off with four panels for 25% off. If you like them, you can always add more later with Nanoleaf's expansion kits.View Deal

Nanoleaf Canvas (9-pack) | AU$272.65 on Amazon (save AU$77.34) The Canvas might be the older model to the Shapes, but these panels are gorgeous to say the least. With a crystalline effect, the lights have a rhythm mode that dance to your favourite tunes, the colours are beautiful, and you can even have fun with the touch-sensitive lights by playing games. Better yet, you can score 9 panels of these smart lights for 22% off on Amazon right now.View Deal

TP-Link smart Wi-Fi plug (HS100) | AU$20 at The Good Guys (save AU$14.95) This smart plug helps give your everyday appliance or lamp some smarts. You’ll be able to control each connected device using the smartphone app from anywhere in the world, or set schedules so they’ll always turn on or off right on time. Save AU$14.95 when you buy from The Good Guys.View Deal

Google Nest Hub Max | AU$299 at The Good Guys (save AU$50) UPDATE: This offer has expired, but we'll keep an eye on it in case the retailer discounts the product again. The Google Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch LCD touchscreen, which is great for making video calls, watching YouTube, or following step-by-step recipes while you cook. Audio is great too, so you’ll want to connect to your Spotify account if you have one. While this isn’t a deep discount, it’s a very nice price on a smart home hub for all your connected devices. Available in either Chalk or Charcoal . View Deal

Home entertainment

TCL 75-inch C715 QLED TV | AU$1,346 at Appliances Online (save AU$353) Already one of the most affordable big-screen QLED panels on the market, the 75-inch TCL C715 is great value for money. You won't be disappointed by image quality and the sound, for a thin panel, is pretty good too. And, running on Android means you get full access to the Google Play Store and Google Assistant too. It's remarkably easy to set up, especially if you're an existing Android user, and it's currently available at Appliances Online at a discounted and very affordable price tag of AU$1,346 for a massive 75-incher. 75-inches to big for you? The 55 and 65-inch versions are also discounted at Appliances Online:

TCL 55C715: AU$1,299 AU$949

TCL 65C715: AU$1,699 AU$1,193View Deal

Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar | AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$200) While not quite our favourite soundbar, this powerful 200W unit (which includes a main bar and wireless subwoofer) is still a great option if you want to improve your TV's sound, and it's great for music too. As a bonus, it's also got Amazon Alexa built in, so you can use voice control to request specific music (and lots more).View Deal

Nvidia Shield TV Pro | AU$299 on Kogan (save AU$100) For those not familiar with the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, it’s a premium 4K HDR streaming player that puts all your favourite streaming services and apps at your fingertips. What’s special about the device is it uses AI technology to upscale the HD content you watch, and it has support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos audio. It’s an easy device to recommend. Available from Kogan for AU$299 plus shipping.View Deal

Samsung 75-inch TU8000 4K smart TV | AU$1,795 at The Good Guys (save AU$500) UPDATE: This offer has ended, but we'll check back for more TV deals from The Good Guys. It may not be part of Samsung’s top-tier QLED range, but this 4K model boasts premium features, such as HDR10+ support, good upscaling and terrific picture quality. Most Australian retailers are selling this whopping 75-inch model for over AU$2,000, but The Good Guys has slashed the price down to AU$1,795. View Deal

Cameras & accessories

BEST CAMERA OFFER Canon EOS R5 (body only) | AU$5,939 on Amazon (save AU$1,060) It's tempting to say this is the cheapest we've seen the EOS R5 drop to since its July 2020 launch, but this is the first time we've seen such a discount, period. It wasn't even available during Black Friday. So if you've been holding out on getting yourself one of the best cameras on the market, this might well be your opportunity to save a decent chunk of change on this 45MP mirrorless marvel.View Deal

Canon EOS R (body only) | AU$2,519 on Amazon (save AU$880) A trusty sensor, great image quality and topnotch stills is what you'll get from the EOS R. Admittedly it won't be able to keep up with action as well as the EOS R6 or R5, but you can snap at 8fps continuously. Its autofocus is still pretty darn good and there are now plenty of native lenses as well.View Deal

Canon EOS RP (body only) | AU$1,520.65 on Amazon (save AU$378.35) It may not seem like a big discount, but that's just under 20% off the RRP of AU$1,899. And there's absolutely nothing wrong with saving a little extra cash on an already affordable camera, so head to click on the green button to head to Amazon if you're keen on a camera for the new year. You'll get a 26.6MP sensor, a powerful imaging engine, great autofocus and, more importantly, topnotch image quality.View Deal

Canon EOS 200D Mark II + EF-S 18-55mm f/4-5.6 IS STM | AU$844 at CameraPro (save AU$155) It's a great little DSLR for anyone just starting out on their photography journey. It's easy to use, lightweight and has great image quality too. It's also quite affordable, but you can save a little by getting the body and a kit lens bundle from CameraPro for a little less than its AU$999 RRP.View Deal

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III | AU$797.24 on Amazon (save AU$202.71) Looking for a little pocket rocket to take on your outings? This Canon point-and-shoot not only offers a 4.2x optical zoom to get you closer to the action, but will also capture said action at a blistering 30fps if needed. It's a great vlogging camera for those always on the go, and it's discounted by 20% on Amazon right now.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI | AU$1,230 at CameraPro (save AU$319) There are admittedly much cheaper and very capable compact cameras than the Sony RX100 range. However, they're the best compacts that money can buy. While the 7th generation RX100 is the best of the brood, you can save a little by getting the RX100 VI instead. It's a remarkable little point-and-shooter with excellent image quality and autofocus performance.View Deal

GoPro Hero 8 Black | AU$364.20 on Amazon (save AU$164.80) The Hero 8 Black is no longer GoPro’s top action camera, but that means it’s now available for a great price. It’s a fantastic all-rounder, with impressive 4K video and image stabilisation, even when compared to the newer Hero 9 Black. It’s missing the front-facing colour screen and 5K video found on the latest model, but if that’s not important to you, and you’d rather save decent dosh, pick the Hero 8 Black up from Amazon. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]View Deal

DJI Osmo Action | AU$298 on Amazon (save AU$201) While GoPros are far more popular and on most people's wish list, the DJI Osmo Action is a much more affordable alternative. It won't match the latest GoPro Hero 9 in feature set but it is a very capable action camera. And at just under AU$300, it's a great buy, if you can wait for it to arrive from the US. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]View Deal

DJI Mavic Mini | AU$489 on Amazon (save AU$110) It's small, light and can fly high – DJI's Mavic Mini weighs under 250g so you don't need to register it, and it's perfect for anyone who's wanted to fly a drone but has been intimidated by them. It also makes for a great Christmas gift for both kids and adults alike. It would have been great to see a bigger discount on this diminutive drone but this is the cheapest price right now, with free delivery to boot.View Deal

DJI Osmo Pocket | AU$379.94 on Amazon (save AU$219.06) It's a tiny camera but oh-so-powerful. You can shoot 4K video handheld and not worry about camera shake, thanks to the Pocket's 3-axis stabilisation system. It's a fun little device you can take anywhere with you, and it's available for a far more affordable price on Amazon than its actual RRP. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]View Deal

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 | from AU$189 (RRP AU$499, save up to AU$310) Amazon has deeply discounted the incredibly sleek Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. It looks great on the wrist whether you’d like to wear it for everyday use or keeping track of your fitness. The snappy Wear OS is onboard, and it’s very speedy to use. A huge range of styles and colours are now discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | AU$149 on Amazon (save AU$100.95) The Fitbit Charge 4 may look almost exactly the same as its predecessor, but there’s some big change to its internals. The fitness tracker now has GPS built-in, and with added support from Spotify and Fitbit Pay, you can now leave your phone and wallet at home when you go out to exercise. It’s also sporting excellent fitness tracking and all-day heart rate monitoring. To save yourself AU$100, head to Amazon and pick it up in either Black, Blue or Rosewood.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3 | AU$273.33 on Amazon (save AU$126.62) You won't get this in time for Christmas, but if your New Year resolution is to get fit, the Versa 3 can help. Not only will this smartwatch keep tabs on your fitness goals, it will look good on our wrist while doing so. There's GPS built in, so you can leave your phone behind if you want, and you can save just over AU$100 when you buy from Amazon. Available in Black for a real good 32% discount, but the Pink Clay/Soft Gold colour option is a little more expensive at AU$297.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$397 on Amazon (save AU$102.95) While the Versa 3 mentioned above is affordable, it can't give you an insight into your heart's health. If that's what you need, then you'll need spend a little extra on the Fitbit Sense. It offers advanced heart metrics as well as skin temperature readings, alongside everything else the Versa 3 can do. And there's a small discount to make both the Carbon/Graphite and the Lunar White/Soft Gold models a touch more affordable.View Deal

Home appliances

Dyson V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) Dyson has slashed AU$250 off the premium V10 Absolute+ this Boxing Day. The vacuum proves that cordless handsticks can be just as powerful as their corded counterparts, as it packs enough suction (and enough battery power) for a deep clean. Take the hassle out of your chores and pick up this super-slick machine direct from Dyson.View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) It might not be as powerful as the Dyson V10 and V11 models but it's the perfect mid-point if you want a Dyson handstick but can't afford the newer options. With up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, several useful tools and enough suction power for deep cleaning carpets, you'll be sorted with the V8 Absolute.View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin | AU$399 at Dyson (save AU$200) It's the cheapest Dyson handstick you can get, but don't let that price tag fool you. It might offer only up to 30 minutes of fade-free power but that's more than enough for a small home, even if it's all carpeted. So, if you're after a new vacuum cleaner, get this versatile Dyson and save AU$200 on it.View Deal

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link | AU$549 at Dyson (save AU$250) The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool will warm you up in winter, cool you down in summer, and always filter the air around you. It contains a HEPA filter which Dyson promises will capture 99.95% of ultrafine particles in your home, including allergens and pollutants. Those features mean the device usually doesn’t come cheap, but you can now get it directly from Dyson for AU$549. Available in Black/Nickel and White/Silver.View Deal

Dyson Pure Cool Desk Purifier | AU$499 at Dyson (save AU$150) This Dyson fan is more affordable than the version above, and that’s because it’s a cooling fan and an air purifier – no heating capabilities here. Still, it’s an excellent discount on the model, and it’s designed for smaller spaces in your home. It rotates up to 350º, so you’ll have cool air all around you. Available direct from Dyson.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI | AU$899 on Amazon (save AU$400) Vacuuming sucks, so why not put your feet up and let something else do the job for you? In fact, why don't you let it mop as well? You'll only need to lift a finger to get it started and the Deebot Ozmo T8 will do the rest. It's the smartest robot vacuum cleaner you can get right now, and it's back to its Black Friday price.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo U2 Pro | AU$399 on Amazon (save AU$200) Budget doesn't quite stretch to the discounted Deebot listed above? You can still get a robot vacuum cleaner that will mop as well for far less. The Ozmo U2 Pro has a small 800ml bin and a slightly less powerful motor, but in small homes with hard floors, it will do what's needed without burning a massive hole in your pocket.View Deal

Software

Iolo System Mechanic | AU$39.96 per year (save AU$9.99) We recently reviewed the latest version of Iolo's long-serving PC optimisation suite for Windows and awarded it 4.5/5, finding its system scanning and cleanup tools worked well, and it even provided a slight performance boost on our test machine. You can currently save AU$10 on a one-year subscription.View Deal

Tech accessories

Samsung T5 1TB portable SSD | AU$139 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$160) No longer available to buy directly from Samsung, and still retailing for about $299 in major stores, this is a fast portable SSD that's great to back up your online life. Whether it's media files, photos, documents or all of the above, 1TB is plenty of space. So head to JB Hi-Fi and grab this excellent and diminutive SSD for a very low price of AU$139.View Deal

Seagate 16TB Expansion Desktop USB drive (STEB16000402) | AU$424.80 on Amazon (save AU$276.25) This incredible Seagate deal will net you an epic 16TB of storage to add to your Mac or PC (or even TV or gaming console) at a price that's drastically lower than any other Aussie retailer. Typically selling for AU$650+ here, this Amazon UK import is 40% off. Note that it has a UK plug, so you'll need a travel adapter to use it with our Aussie power sockets.View Deal

Anker PowerCore 20100 | AU$58 on Amazon (save AU$31) Our number one pick for the best portable charger is now discounted by AU$31 on Amazon. It has a huge 20,100mAh battery inside, so you can recharge your smartphone, tablets and ereaders from anywhere – an essential for the summer holidays.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 400GB USH-I microSD card | AU$68 on Amazon (save AU$95.90) Get a whopping 57% off on this 400GB microSD card from SanDisk. Use it in a drone or for your gaming needs, and save a packet on it. With transfer speeds of up to 100Mb/s, it's enough for recording HD videos to. View Deal

Services

Top Boxing Day deals from last year

Sony WH-1000XM3 | AU$549 AU$316 at eBay These were our favourite noise-cancelling headphones for a while, until the newer Sony WH-1000XM4 came along. That said, this slightly older version should get another big discount this Boxing Day. At the time, this was the lowest price we’d ever seen on them. Finger’s crossed it goes even lower.

Apple MacBook Pro (2019) | from AU$1,699 at eBay Last Boxing Day, Wireless 1 discounted various 2019 models of the MacBook Pro by 15% – very rare for an Apple product. That included the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and many models sold out on the day. We can’t be certain we’ll see the same again, though some retailers may want to make way for the 2020 update.

PlayStation 4 Slim (1TB) + Death Stranding | AU$450 AU$325 at Amazon This discounted PlayStation 4 Slim matched the same cheap price it was during Black Friday of that year. This time around, we’d expect to see some great deals on the PS4, with the brand-new PS5 now on the market. It also suggests we may see other consoles back to their Black Friday pricing on Boxing Day, such as the Nintendo Switch.

Alienware m15 | AU$3,999 AU$2,799 at Dell Dell shaved 30% off this gaming monster last Boxing Day, bringing it down by a massive AU$1,200. It was kitted out with powerful innards, including an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2070 GPU. It was also a better deal than what was available during Black Friday 2019, so if you’re a serious gamer, this kind of discount is one to look out for.

Sony X9500G 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$2,495 AU$1,970 at Bing Lee Over Boxing Day last year, the biggest TV discounts we saw had around AU$500 knocked off the RRP. This 65-inch Sony set hit the sweet with a nice price and stunning visual performance. If you’re hoping for a new telly this Boxing Day, keep an eye out for great panels discounted by 20% or more.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal+ | AU$999 AU$699 at Bing Lee If you’re after a cordless stick vacuum, it’s hard to go past a Dyson. No cords, no bags, no hassle. Boxing Day is a great time to find a saving on a Dyson vacuum, particularly the V10 and V7 models. While the V11 is the latest series, there’s a good chance you’ll find it discounted too.

What to expect on Boxing Day 2020

Most of Australia’s biggest brands and retailers will be offering up deep discounts on hot products this Boxing Day.

It wouldn’t be a big sale without the likes of Amazon and eBay serving up deals across their sites. These storefronts may well be the best place to find price cuts on items such as headphones, cameras and smart home gadgets.

Dell and Lenovo are going to be at the top of our list for manufacturers to check out when it comes to discounted laptops, gaming rigs and PC gear – both across the personal use and the business side of things.

You can be almost certain we won’t see a discount on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, but we are confident we’ll see plenty of games discounted – both older titles and next-gen releases – as we did during Black Friday 2020. Nintendo Switch bundles are sure to be a big-ticket item as well, across multiple retailers.