Black Shark 2 Pro gaming phone builds on the popular Black Shark 2 smartphone

When the Black Shark 2 came out we found it a pretty decent gaming smartphone, albeit with some small flaws here and there; now three months later Black Shark has unveiled a newer version of the device, called the Black Shark 2 Pro.

The Black Shark 2 Pro is currently only available in China, but Black Shark has said it'll be coming out worldwide at some point in the future. It's priced at CNY2,999 (roughly $435 / £355 / AU$630) for a 128GB model and CNY3,499 (around $505, £415, AU$735) if you want 256GB internal memory.

These are the best gaming smartphones

This is what we thought of the Black Shark 2

Can Black Shark now top the Asus ROG Phone 2?

We'll let you know when the device releases worldwide, so stay tuned for that news as well as a review when we've taken it out for a spin.

What are the Black Shark 2 Pro changes?

The headline change in the Black Shark 2 Pro is that instead of the Black Shark 2's Snapdragon 855 chipset, you'll get the new Snapdragon 855 Plus, which is optimized specifically for great gaming performance. Along with 12GB RAM, this will make the Black Shark 2 Pro great for high-end action.

You'll also get a 240Hz screen, which means the display refreshes 240 times per second. Most smartphones have 60Hz refresh rates, and even the best gaming phones only reach 120Hz, so that's an impressive feature if you're into your gaming.

There are a few changes from the Black Shark 2 in the camera and display department too, plus a more powerful 1W speaker.

Gamers will also like the other improvements: screen response speed is only 34.7ms, there's an improved liquid cooling system, and an extra antenna keeps your internet connection solid.