Australia's first Android One phone, the HTC U11 Life, arrives next week

Good news, Aussie stock Android fans – you'll soon be able to get your first taste of Google's revised Android One mobile OS, said to be as close to a 'Pure Android' experience as you can get, with the Australian release of the mid-range HTC U11 Life handset on March 14, 2018.

Released last year in the US and UK, the HTC U11 Life is similar in design to its flagship big brother, the HTC U11, in that it shares the same squeezable sides (adding another layer of interactivity for handsy users) and a shiny, curved rear.

The facts of Life

The HTC U11 Life also boasts a 16MP camera with Phase Detection Autofocus and HDR Boost on the back of the phone, and another 16MP front-facing camera with UltraPixel light sensitivity that allows for low-light selfies.

The handset is also IP67-certified against water and dust, and comes with a pair of HTC USonic earbuds in the box. The phone does not have a headphone jack, so you'll need to plug them into the handset's USB Type-C port using an adapter. While the U11 did ship with the adaptor in the box, there is no news yet on whether the U11 Life will also come with one.

As of next week, you'll be able to purchase the HTC U11 Life outright from the HTC website for $599 in Brilliant Black. Alternatively, you also have the option of picking it up on a 12, 24 or 36-month contract from Vodafone on one of its $30, $40, $50, $60, $80 and $100 Red Plans.