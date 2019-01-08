Audio-Technica unveils four new LP60 turntables to suit all vinyl fans

Audio Technica has unveiled four new turntables that build on the brand's already popular entry-level LP60 turntable series.

The new record players are aimed at modern vinyl enthusiasts, bringing vinyl wireless streaming, a digitised record collection and headphone listening, as well as the high-quality audio and sleek, minimal design Audio Technica is known for.

All four turntables allow you unbox and get on to playing records in seconds and have two speeds: 33 1/3 for long play albums and 45 RPM for singles and 12-inch records.

They also all boast a preamplifier with switchable phono/line output, which allows you to easily connect to active-powered speakers or a phono-enabled amp.

There's also an AC adapter, which handles AC/DC conversion and reduces noise in the signal chain for a crisper sound.

Here's a quick run down on each:

(Image: © Audio Technica)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60X - A great introductory turntable for first time vinyl collectors or those who have taken a break and want a quick and easy way to get their LP collection spinning again.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60X is priced at $99 / £99 (around AU$180) and out in February 2019.

(Image: © Audio Technica)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB - Created for those who want to convert their beloved vinyl collection into digital audio files quickly and easily. It has a built-in USB output for you to easily connect it up to your PC or Mac and works with Audacity recording software to save your records as digital files.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XUSB is priced at $129 / £149 (around AU$265) and is available in February 2019.

(Image: © Audio Technica)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT - One of the more premium options of the bunch, the built-in Bluetooth technology in the AT-LP60XBT allows you to wirelessly stream your analogue sounds making it perfect for those who already have a wireless sound system.

It also boasts the higher quality aptX codec, which means you have an enhanced signal between your music and whichever device you're listening to it on, delivering a a high-quality and stable wireless performance.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is out in February 2019 and priced at $149 / £179 (around AU$320).

(Image: © Audio Technica)

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XHP - Designed for private, immersive listening, this turntable has a built-in headphone amplifier and 3.5mm headphone jack, which means you can plug in and listen to your favorite records through a pair of headphones. It comes with 250AV headphones, which have a lightweight build and comfortable, noise isolating earpads.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP60XHP will be available for $129 / £149 (around AU$265) in early 2019.