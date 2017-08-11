Spotted: Asus ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Selfie shown off in new leak

Following a preemptive leak of the Asus ZenFone 4 Max last week, it appears the Taiwanese electronics firm has let slip two more devices in the ZenFone 4 family.

The phones, the Asus ZenFone 4 and the photo-focused Asus ZenFone Selfie, were revealed via Asus' French page, though it appears the yet-unannounced devices were shown off ahead of schedule.

As spotted by WinFuture, the Asus ZenFone 4 appears to feature a 5.5-inch full HD AMOLED display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and a 4 3,300 mAh battery. The pricing on the site listed the ZenFone 4 at €499 (about $590, £450, AU$750).

Also accidently unveiled was the Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie, a take on the original ZenFone 4 with an emphasis on — you guessed it — taking photos of yourself.

Available in a Pro version for added specs and an improved screen, the ZenFone 4 Selfie features the same display, RAM and internal storage as the base ZenFone 4, but seemingly has a weaker processor and lower capacity 3,000 mAh battery.

What the Selfie lacks in those features it makes up for with a dual-lens setup on the front, brandishing a high-resolution 24MP camera alongside a 120-degree 5MP camera — ensuring all your sides are your good one.

The regular model of the ZenFone 4 Selfie will reportedly cost €299 (about $350, £270, AU$450), while the Pro model comes in at €399 (about $470, £360, AU$600).

While technically the source is official, Asus has since taken down the postings. This means that any details listed are subject to change, or were simply jumping the gun and now await a more formal announcement, which is expected to occur before the month is out.

