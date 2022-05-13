Apple releases macOS Monterey beta update, but we're waiting for WWDC

Audio player loading…

Apple seeded its latest macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate to the developers channel for testing purposes, likely the last release ahead of WWDC 2022 on June 6.

Registered developers with Apple can download the new beta build from the Apple Developer Center or from the Software Update option in System Preferences on an existing beta build.

The biggest feature change of note, according to MacRumors, is the support for new 15.5 Studio Display firmware, which should clear up existing issues with the built-in webcam, including refined camera tuning, improved noise reduction, framing, and contrast.

If you're overburdened by too many podcast downloads, there's relief for you in this update, as well. The update gives the Podcasts app the option to limit the number of episodes stored on a mac device and to automatically delete older downloaded episodes.

Analysis: More macOS Monterey to come at WWDC 2022?

While this latest macOS Monterey beta release seems pretty slight, all things considered, we're less than a month away from WWDC on June 6, 2022. So, this might not be the update to watch for.

Considering that WWDC 2022 is Apple's major developer conference, this event could see other big announcements regarding future macOS Monterey updates, including major new features and OS changes. Usually, major updates released on a dev channel offer more than just a couple of tweaks and bug patches, so Apple could be holding back its more exciting changes for WWDC.

That's what we're hoping since as much as we're happy to see our podcast queue get a little bit less cluttered with downloads, that update really could have been sent in an email or something.