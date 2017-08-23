Anki's AI-powered robot toys are finally being set loose Down Under

It was just a couple of months ago that we introduced you to Cozmo , the palm-sized robot with plenty of intelligence. Back then, Cozmo wasn’t available for purchase in Australia, but creator company Anki, the Silicon Valley-based robotics and artificial intelligence firm, is finally launching Down Under and is bringing not just Cozmo to our shores, but also Anki Overdrive (an app-controlled Supercar).

There’s a special Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, too, which promises to have your adrenal glands pumping every time you play.

Anki’s consumer robotics products are available for pre-order now at JB Hi-Fi and Australian Geographic stores.

Cozmo: for kids of all ages

For anyone who’s ever wanted a Wall-E of their own, Cozmo’s here to please. This cute little robot may be tiny, but has a massive personality. Cozmo comes with “a brain that processes more data per second than all the Mars rovers combined” and will only grow into its role of companion the more its human interacts and plays with it.

Cozmo became the number two toy in the US last Christmas and could well take over wishlists Down Under.

Cozmo will carry a price tag of $319.99 and will be available at JB Hi-Fi stores and at Australian Geographic .

There will also be a Collector’s Edition Cozmo, a liquid metal-finish bot, exclusively available only at JB Hi-Fi .

Going into Overdrive

Anki Overdrive gives players the opportunity to (virtually) get into the driver’s seat of an AI-assisted Supercar and race against friends in different game modes.

Players can build up to eight custom tracks with magnetic track pieces and race up to four vehicles around the circuit, each being controlled by a player with the dedicated app or AI.

Cars can be customised in-app as well – pimp your ride with new weapons and defences, or increase speed, through in-game upgrades.

The Anki Overdrive Starter Kit will set you back $269.99 , but tracks and cars will also be sold separately .