Afghanistan vs New Zealand live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

With two defeats on the bounce, Afghanistan are battling against being handed the dreaded Cricket World Cup 2019 wooden spoon. It's not going to get any easier for them though as their opponents on Saturday are New Zealand - one of the most impressive teams in the tournament thus far who have already chalked up two wins. No matter where you are in the world you can watch the match by using our guide below to getting an Afghanistan vs New Zealand live stream.

Live stream Afghanistan vs New Zealand - where and when Today's match, takes place at Taunton. Its the first match of the tournament at the ground and also marks the first ODI at the ground for twenty years. Play begins at 1.30pm BST. For Black Caps fans that's a night start of 12.30am NZT in the early hours of Sunday morning. For viewers in Afghanistan its a late afternoon start of 5pm Saturday.

The Black Caps may have two wins under their belt, but they were made to work for their two wicket victory against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Shepherded in no small part by a knock of 82 by Ross Taylor, New Zealand will be looking for a big improvement from the rest of their batsmen in a game they'll be expecting will extend their winning run.

No such question marks will be levelled against their bowlers with Matt Henry and Trent Boult already looking imperious at this stage of the tournament.

Afghanistan will have some regret at not capitalising on the good work of their bowlers after their batting order failed to maintain their advantage against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The outsiders' superb spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have lived up to the reputation during the tournament so far and that triple threat will need to show the same sort of form if their team is to stand any chance of an upset.

Another fascinating Cricket World Cup game awaits, and its one you’ll be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Afghanistan vs New Zealand live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the game in New Zealand live stream

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 12.30am in the early hours of Sunday - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India/Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Afghanistan and New Zealand is due to begin at 6pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 5.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream Afghanistan vs New Zealand live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from today's game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and the forthcoming Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand: live stream in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch today's match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 10.30pm AEST today.

How to watch Afghanistan vs New Zealand: US live stream