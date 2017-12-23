10 trends in tech to watch in 2018

What will happen in the world of technology in 2018? Trends in technology are not easy to spot, but there are two things you should never do; talk to anyone who actually makes hardware or software, or pay much attention to the CES Show in Las Vegas each January.

The former use the word 'disruptive' about themselves like it's going out of fashion (it is, finally), and the latter is crammed with thousands of new products that promise a glimpse into the future, then fail to get any traction (we're looking at you, 3DTV and netbooks).

So here are some more general trends in tech based on number crunches and analysts' hunches that are set to become more pronounced in 2018 and beyond.