10 of the most expensive pairs of headphones in the world

Price: $53,400/£43,500/AU$70,845

Best for: Having the fanciest knobs (seriously)

The big daddy of all high-end headphones is the Sennheiser Orpheus. Sennheiser started making these headphones in 1991, a no-holds-barred project to see exactly how good headphones could sound.

They were electrostatic headphones, so needed their own special amplifier, and only 300 pairs were made. They were also ridiculously expensive at $16,000, or $28,400 accounting for inflation. Collector’s item much?

After 25 years a lot of those pairs were probably falling to bits, so Sennheiser decided to come up with the Orpheus HE1060 in 2015. That’s our made-up account of their birth anyway. They cost €50,000 as of January 2017.

Given the price, the headphones look surprisingly normal. They’re huge and have fully open backs, but nothing like the space age vibe of the Sennheiser HD800S. What might make them of particular interest to the super-rich and sociopath oligarchs is the included marble amp, whose knobs and valves are motorised. They slowly extend out of the marble slab as the amp is turned on, making it look like something from a 70s spy movie.

We’ve tried the both generations of the Orpheus, and Sennheiser does seem to have improved perfection with slightly tauter bass in the newer version. Both sets sound incredible though. Obviously.