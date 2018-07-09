State of Origin 2018: How to watch the Rugby League series online and free

State of Origin games one and two are done and dusted with the Blues leaving their 12-year losing streak behind. The young team has reigned supreme but the final game is still to be played. Will this is be a washout or will the Maroons fight back?

Game three will kick off at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday, July 11, at 8pm AEST, bringing the 37th anniversary of the iconic state vs state rivalry to a close. You won't want to miss out on any of the action.

How to watch State of Origin 2018 on free-to-air TV

As always, the Nine Network has the broadcast rights to the State of Origin, with the matches shown live and free on Channel Nine. If you’re keen on catching all the action in glorious high-def, then 9HD is where you should be watching the games. That’s channel 90 on your digital TV.

And while kickoff is at 8pm AEST, Nine brings you pre-game commentary from 7pm.

How to watch State of Origin 2018 online

Where previously you could purchase a $4 NRL Live Pass from Telstra and watch the Origin games on your phone, that’s not the case this year. While the Live Pass is still available, it sadly excludes live streaming of the 2018 State of Origin games.

However, the Nine Network’s free 9Now web platform will provide a live stream of all three games. There will be five separate streams available that viewers can swap between, including the spider cam and player cameras, alongside the main coverage .

The 9Now app is also available for download on both iOS and Android devices from their respective app stores, so you can still keep up on your smartphone or tablet if you’re out and about.

If you have a Foxtel connection, you should note that Fox Sports isn’t broadcasting Origin live. There is, however, a WatchNRL web platform that Foxtel has set up which, after purchasing a subscription, will let you watch the live stream. That State of Origin Pass will set you back $50.