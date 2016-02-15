How to edit your photos on an iPhone or iPad

Your iPad or iPhone's camera can be used to take amazing shots, but the fun doesn't end in the Camera app: you can apply a variety of adjustments and effects to live up your snaps using iOS 9's dedicated Photos app.

The tools you're likely to use most often are crop-and-rotate and, for portraits, Remove Red-Eye. The Auto Adjust option is also handy: one tap can improve many images.

For more control you'll want to get to know the new adjustment options. In Photos, you can manually adjust Light and Colour, and create custom mono conversions. There are also a range of photo filter effects, but the real stars of Photos are extensions, which enable it to plug into other apps and add a near-limitless range of new effects and filters.