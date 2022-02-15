How to use the iPhone’s hidden rear button

Think you know about all the buttons on your iPhone? Think again, because there’s a well hidden one that you’ll only know about if you’ve dug deep into your phone’s settings or seen it mentioned online.

Dubbed ‘Back Tap’ by Apple, this is a feature that essentially turns the back of your iPhone into a button, allowing you to double or triple tap it to trigger a customizable action.

Below we’ll talk you through how to enable this secret button, and what it can trigger.

What you need to enable Back Tap

Before we get started, it’s worth checking that you have the right hardware and software to use Back Tap. The feature requires an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 14 or later, though Apple recommends making sure your iPhone has the latest available software, which at the time of writing is iOS 15.

How to enable Back Tap

Now it’s time to turn Back Tap on, and fortunately this is very simple to do. Just head to Settings > Accessibility > Touch, then scroll down this menu and tap Back Tap.

You’ll then have the option to select Double Tap or Triple Tap, so choose one of those and select an action that you want it to trigger. Once done you’re ready to go – now a double or triple tap (whichever you selected) will trigger the action you chose.

You can also enable both double and triple taps, with different actions assigned to each.

If you want to change the triggered actions or disable Back Tap, just head back to that menu, and choose something different or select ‘none’ for double and triple tap to toggle it off.

In theory, Back Tap will even work if your iPhone is in a case – though we can’t guarantee that it will work through every case.

The camera is one of many things you can trigger with Back Tap (Image credit: Apple / TechRadar)

What can you trigger with Back Tap?

Back Tap lets you trigger almost anything you might want to, from launching a specific app to opening Control Center, starting the camera, taking a screenshot, muting the phone, adjusting the volume, or enabling accessibility features such as AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts or Reachability.